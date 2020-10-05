Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Madewell's Bestselling Jeans Are Only $75 Right Now
Until we meet again, groufits.
If you, too, could use some space from the groufits and beloved joggers you've been living in the past six months, you're in luck. Madewell has steep discounts on several bestselling jeans now through October 11, with some denim retailing as low as $75. All you have to do is use promo code "STOCKUP" to enjoy the savings. Madewell is also taking an extra 30 percent off new fall styles, including a fresh crop of knits and leather shoes.
The timing of this sale couldn't be better with the official arrival of sweater weather. There's just something about pairing a cozy turtleneck with a great pair of jeans that hits different. That said, we've rounded up the best finds to shop from Madewell's sale, below. Since it includes a handful of already-reduced styles, you'll see that some of the jeans (plus a few sweater finds) wind up costing less than $75 (!!). Happy shopping!
$135 $75 (44% off)
Because Madewell's Stovepipe jeans are soft to the touch, they're a smart choice for making the transition from sweatpants to denim more...seamless. If you want to add a piece to your capsule wardrobe, we also love how this wash plays nicely with everything.
$128 $75 (41% off)
What makes these bootcut jeans a bestseller? For me, it's the dark wash that makes any outfit look sharper and the bum-sculpting fit in the back.
$118 $75 (35% off)
I'm personally all about the renaissance of Dad-inspired clothing. Chunky sneakers? Can't get enough. Boxy shirts? I never want to wear anything else. Light wash jeans that feel very '90s? An absolute must. Here, a pair of jeans that can be styled down with a crewneck or dressed up with an oversized blazer, Tik Tok-inspired ribbed tank top, and black leather belt.
$128 $75 (41% off)
Lifelong skinny jean lovers will most likely already be familiar with (and own!) Madewell's beloved curvy high-rise skinny jeans. As one reviewer wrote: "Not only do they fit perfectly in the waist but my thighs don't feel restricted at all. They are so comfortable and flattering!" Another reviewer likened finding these to a dream come true: "The curvy high-rise skinny jean is the denim I have literally been waiting my whole thunder-thigh life for."
$90 $60 $63 (30% off)
This retro sweater makes me feel nostalgic for ski trips to Aspen with the squad back in the '70s. (I was born in the '90s.)
$128 $75 (41% off)
Finding a pair of slim jeans with a relaxed fit can be a nightmare. This laid-back pair (peep the ripped knees) solves that problem with a slight comfy stretch. If you love a cuffed jean look, note that these can easily be rolled up too.
$118 $110 $83 (30% off)
If you don't have sleek leather mules in your life but have long been tempted to own a pair, now's a wise time to grab 'em while they're on sale. Madewell mules have a solid reputation for breaking in fast without stretching out over time.
$128 $90 $63 (30% off)
Every denim brand has been making wide-leg jeans recently and it's not hard to see why the look is so popular. Besides having a slimming and elongating effect, wide-leg jeans add instant sophistication to any outfit.
$198 $170 $119 (extra 30%)
Madewell describes the fit of these high-rise beauties as having a touch of stretch and "walking the line between a slim and straight leg." If you don't like washing your denim, these are for you as they won't stretch much with wear.
$85 $75 $53 (30% off)
I saw this cherry-printed sweater IRL at my mall's Madewell and have been patiently waiting for the boxy-fitted beauty to go on sale. At $53, I'll personally be treating myself to this pullover.
$135 $90 $63 (30% off)
Cream-colored denim is absolutely okay to wear after Labor Day and, in fact, very on trend these last few seasons. Here, a wide leg option that you can pair with your favorite white sweaters for a sleek, monochromatic look.
$150 $140 $98 (30% off)
If you're all about that sherpa life these days, here's a cuddly chestnut option with buttons. Wear this jacket with jeans and a button down, or your favorite joggers around the house.
$135 $75 (44% off)
One of Madewell's all-time bestsellers, these high-rise straight leg jeans have a vintage-looking wash that works with just about everything. They're almost certain to sell out.
$138 $79 $55 (30% off )
These top-rated mid-rise beauties feature a subtle knee rip on the right leg. Madewell shoppers love these jeans, describing them as "perfect." One very relatable reviewer said the mid-rise hit "high enough to still do a front tuck with your shirt without it looking awkward, but low enough that I can eat the bowl of ice cream and, yet, still breathe." Amen to that.