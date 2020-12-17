The 23 Best Winter Dresses You Can Get on Amazon

Your next great outfit is just a click away.

Taylor Ayers

By

The seasons have officially changed, which means it's time to give our closet a fresh winter update. The holiday season might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean our fashion choices have to suffer. Even if you're ballin' on a budget this winter, Marie Claire fashion editors have your back with the best and most affordable dresses for you to shop all winter long—and every one of them is available on Amazon. From holiday party looks to casual everyday dresses that'll give you an extra pep in your step, scroll through to find the new looks you'll want to add to cart.

Norma Kamali Dress

Norma Kamali Dress

Pair this checkered midi dress with a pair of platform combat boots and an oversized moto jacket for an edgy winter look.

R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Vintage A Line Dress

R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Vintage A Line Dress

This easygoing puff sleeve dress is a polished yet relaxed look for any occasion.   

Pink Queen Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover

Pink Queen Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover

The perfect oversized sweater dress. Wear this cozy dress while enjoying a date night in with your partner. 

CMZ2005 Button Down Long Sleeve Cardigan Sweater Dress

CMZ2005 Button Down Long Sleeve Cardigan Sweater Dress

A cardigan sweater dress is perfect for every season. Wear this ivory dress with a pair of neutral boots and your favorite trendy coat for a sweet and sexy cold-weather look.

PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Crewneck Tie Waist Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Crewneck Tie Waist Dress

A small twist to your regular knit dress. This everyday cotton dress comes in 12 different colors and the cinched waist will give you a fit the feels customized to you.

Shoshanna Women's Midi Dress

Shoshanna Women's Midi Dress

This denim dress is an easy addition to anyone's wardrobe. The cinched waist and detailed shoulders make it a simple and chic choice for your Zoom office holiday party.

R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Floral Print Dress

R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Floral Print Dress

You don't have to do away with bohemian florals in the winter. Pair this flowy dress with a pair of your brown boots or booties to carry it into the chilly months. 

KIRUNDO Long Sleeves High Waist Dress

KIRUNDO Long Sleeves High Waist Dress

This cinched-waist, leopard-print dress is a fun alternative to all the oversized sweater dresses in your wardrobe. 

SheIn Elegant Mesh Sleeve Dress

SheIn Elegant Mesh Sleeve Dress

Be holiday party ready, whether it's via Zoom or in person (safely, of course) with this body-hugging, pearl-embellished dress. 

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Adalaine Dress

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Adalaine Dress

The perfect dress to get you out of your quarantine sweatpants funk. Wear this playful dress with a pair of chunky boots, a fun mini bag, and a beret for a insta-worthy outfit. 

whoinshop Off Shoulder Feather Bandage Dress

whoinshop Off Shoulder Feather Bandage Dress

This feather trimmed dress is a holiday treat within itself! Pair with a nude heel and this dress is sure to stand out at your next holiday event.

PrettyGuide Ribbed Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress

PrettyGuide Ribbed Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress

This curve-hugging and snug turtleneck dress will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. Coordinate with brown slouchy boots and a leather shoulder bag for a monochromatic look. 

Parker Women's Midi, Babe Stripe

Parker Women's Midi, Babe Stripe

A fun and easy alternative to your jeans and sweater. Wear this voluminous puff sleeve dress with a high-top Converse for a relaxed look.

lexiart Bodycon Long Sleeve Pencil Skirt Dress

lexiart Bodycon Long Sleeve Pencil Skirt Dress

Planning to "accidentally" run into your ex while you're home for the holidays? Here's an affordable and jaw-dropping dress for the occasion.

AG Adriano Goldschmied Alana Dress

AG Adriano Goldschmied Alana Dress

This understated t-shirt dress goes a long way. Dress it down with a pair of sneakers for an easy everyday look, or simply change the shoes and add a wool coat to make it work for any nighttime occasion.

Milumia Long Sleeve V Neck Flowy Maxi Dress

Milumia Long Sleeve V Neck Flowy Maxi Dress

This printed maxi is a standout option that will work all winter long with any earth-toned boots and other neutral accessories. 

Z SUPPLY Knot Sweater Dress

Z SUPPLY Knot Sweater Dress

The ultimate off-duty dress. Layer this basic dress with an oversized cardigan or sweaters and a chunky sneaker for a weekend sporty vibe.

Fixmatti Wrap Sweater Dress

Fixmatti Wrap Sweater Dress

Try a winter white look with this affordable sweater dress, featuring an always-flattering wrap silhouette and loose sleeves.

BB Dakota Faux Nelly Dress

BB Dakota Faux Nelly Dress

Give your shirtdress an facelift with this dress with glossy faux leather and tie waist detail. Consider coordinating this mini dress with a pair of tights and you favorite booties. 

Foride Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress

Foride Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress

Wear this floral midi dress all year long. When the temps drop, sport knee high boots and a ultra-warm sherpa coat. But when temps start to climb, trade out the cold-weather accessories for sandals and sunnies.

