The seasons have officially changed, which means it's time to give our closet a fresh winter update. The holiday season might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean our fashion choices have to suffer. Even if you're ballin' on a budget this winter, Marie Claire fashion editors have your back with the best and most affordable dresses for you to shop all winter long—and every one of them is available on Amazon. From holiday party looks to casual everyday dresses that'll give you an extra pep in your step, scroll through to find the new looks you'll want to add to cart.