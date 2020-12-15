The Best Winter Fashion on Amazon
I have my eye on you, cashmere socks.
By Marina Liao
What's the one place you can stock up on miscellaneous winter accessories and gear that can arrive at your door as early as tomorrow? Amazon. (There's a reason why Prime Day has become an unofficial holiday.) The e-comm retailer is lightening fast in its delivery operations and for those of us who, say, need a ski jacket for that last-minute trip or pair of winter gloves, Amazon saves our cold, shivering body every single time. The site also carries a multitude of everyday winter items such as sweaters, leggings, boots, and outerwear. Whether you're looking for a puffer coat or cashmere socks (yes, Amazon has cashmere offerings!), you'll be able to get it with one click. Ahead, I rounded up my favorite winter fashion finds you can shop right now, and receive, before the snow has melted.
1. Minibee Long Sleeve Sweater Dresses
All you need is a knee-high boot to layer underneath this mock neck sweater dress. It's loose, flowy, and it has side pockets!
2. Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Coat
The teddy bear coat trend isn't over yet. You still have time to rock this trendy style—and for under $45, might I add. Not feeling this pumpkin-spice color? Try the black or light gray offering.
3. Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress Wine Red L
Cocoon yourself in this turtleneck sweater that hits just above the knee. It has an overall relaxed fit so comfortable it'll make you want to change out of your sweatsuit set.
4. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
From the same brand that brought you that viral coat everyone and their mothers had last year, Orolay has a similar style for the 2020/201 season, this time in a puffer version. We love that the outerwear has six pockets and is windproof to help you battle any winter elements.
5. Hours&Hours Cashmere Merino Blend Cable Knit Bed Socks for Women
I have two pairs of cashmere socks I wear on rotation and sometimes the same pair back to back (if I haven't worn them outside). However, thanks to my boyfriend jokingly saying the latter is "gross," I think it's time to invest in more pairs for winter. Cashmere socks are life-changing for your toes—you need them.
6. MUK LUKS Fleece Lined 2-Pair Pack Tights
If it gets too cold to wear the sweater dress by itself, layer some fleece-lined tights underneath. These also work as a second pair of bottoms underneath loose jeans in the middle of winter.
7. Yanekop Womens Sherpa Pullover Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Oversized Hoodie with Pockets(Brown,M)
This fuzzy hoodie is lightweight and soft, making it the perfect piece to throw on at a moment's notice. It comes in many other colors too, just in case you're not satisfied with this selection.
8. AOT Winter Wool Beanie
One of the worst feelings in the wintertime is getting ear pain from the cold. Protect your head and ears with a beanie. Unlike the typical pompom options out there, this beanie comes in a cool tie-dye color.
9. By Summer Cable Knit Gloves
Texters know how important it is to have a pair of gloves that allow you to answer your messages when you're outdoors. To keep your fingers from going numb and turning red, buy these cable knit touchscreen-compatible gloves.
10. Bloggerlove Waterproof Lightweight Rain Jacket
If where you live only requires a lightweight coat in the winter, you'll feel satisfied with slipping into this windbreaker. It repels water and folds down compactly when not in use to save you closet space.
11. Koolaburra by UGG Chestnut Koola Tall Boot
There's no boot like a pair from UGG that will keep your feet and entire body warm. I swear by mine every season and am not ashamed to admit trading in my more stylish, but not-so-warm boots, for a pair of UGG boots on the weekend.
12. Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt
Cold weather is all about layering so you'll need to have some basics as a base. This sweatshirt is a good start, if you need something easy to layer under a fleece jacket or even a roomy loose flannel. Size down for this top since it goes by men's sizing.
13. MOERDENG Waterproof Ski Jacket
For the winter sports seeker, you'll need to bundle up in something toasty but not too bulky before you hit the slopes. This ski jacket has over 4.6k ratings with reviews such as "well made," "warm," and "waterproof."
14. Boncasa Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
If you want a top to cover your bum while you're wearing leggings, slip on this oversize tunic sweater. It has a ribbed design and a turtleneck design complete with a high-low hemline.
15. BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
I take my love for fleece-lined leggings very seriously. Once you've stocked up on your basic colors, opt for a fun hue like this blue option to liven things up.
16. VNVNE Fall Rib-Knit Pullover Sweater Top & Long Pants
The next time you don't want to overthink an outfit, take this two-piece set out of the closet. Coordinating separates cover up the whole "I just woke up two minutes ago for this Zoom call" situation.
17. Minnetonka Cally Faux Fur Slipper
I borrowed my sister's Minnetonkas and never returned them. Oops. Perhaps I should buy her a new pair for winter? These easy slip-on shoes are surprisingly warm to wear even in 10-degree weather, if you're just running out to get the mail or making a quick trip to the grocery store.
18. Bodvera Thermal Insulation Fingerless Texting Gloves
Fingerless gloves for those who want to have all fingers exposed to better grip their phone or bags. If you plan on building a snowman with any little ones in your life though, flip over the knit cap to cover up your fingertips!
19. Lionstill Tie-Waist Sweater Dresses
For those who plan to "dress up" for the holidays this season, this sweater dress has a tie-waist detail that adds a small touch to make it different from the more casual knit ones you usually wear. Pair it with tights and a pair of heels or a cute bootie and you're good to go to your in-laws for a holiday dinner.
20. Yoicy Super Thick Wool Socks
The colorful styles will carry you from Monday through Friday, adding a pop of color to each look. Invest in a second pack, or do laundry, to continue the fun on the weekend.
