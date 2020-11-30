Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan's Mom Is Helping Her Heal After Miscarriage
2
How to (Mentally) Make the Be-Your-Own-Boss Move
3
The Prettiest Hair Colors to Try This Winter
4
The Bright Red Sweater That's Actually a Neutral
5
Black Women Are Making Their Own Space In VC

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Nordstrom Wins Best Cyber Monday Sale of the Year

Get your credit card ready.

By Jaimie Potters
nordstrom cyber monday sale
Design By Susanna Hayward

In the off-chance that you need a reminder, today is Cyber Monday, which means everything and anything can most likely be found on sale right now. If you're not sure where to start or are simply looking for the least stress-inducing shopping experience, I have one word for you: Nordstrom.

The retailer kicked off its Cyber Deals last week with discounts up to 50 percent off, but new styles and deals across all categories have since been added for the occasion. Cozy loungewear? The beauty brands you've been meaning to try for years? Gifts for everyone on your shopping list, including that loved one who seems to have everything? Check, check, and absolutely, check. From cult-favorite athleisure brands like Alo Yoga and Sweaty Betty to timeless staples from AllSaints and Mansur Gavriel, Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale is stacked.

Considering Nordstrom has a track record of sale items selling out fast, we've done the work for you. Scoop up the 20 best finds from Nordstrom's Cyber Deals, ahead, before the sale ends tomorrow, December 1.

1 of 20
Bubble Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Coat
LEVI'S nordstrom.com
shop it

$158 $67 (55% off)

2 of 20
Wasson Tie Dye Pants
AFRM nordstrom.com
shop it

$68 $35.90 (47% off)

3 of 20
Live In High Waist Leggings
ZELLA nordstrom.com
shop it

$59 $44 (25% off)

4 of 20
Traveling Rib Scarf
AllSaints nordstrom.com
shop it

$79 $55 (30% off) 

5 of 20
Serum Discovery Set
DR. BARBARA STURM nordstrom.com
shop it

$325 $248 (23% off)

6 of 20
EDITOR'S PICK
Ricochet 2 Running Shoe
BROOKS nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$89.95 $120 (25% off)

7 of 20
Flurry Faux Fur Jacket
Alo Yoga nordstrom.com
shop it

$178 $142.40 (20% off)

8 of 20
Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw
NORDSTROM AT HOME nordstrom.com
shop it

$40 $29 (26% off)

9 of 20
Jayne Waterproof Bootie
TIMBERLAND nordstrom.com
shop it

$165 $80 (51% off)

10 of 20
Mini Leather Bucket Bag
MANSUR GAVRIEL nordstrom.com
shop it

$595 $399 (33% off)

11 of 20
EDITOR'S PICK
Power Leggings
Sweaty Betty nordstrom.com
shop it

$100 $70 (30% off)

12 of 20
EDITOR'S PICK
Loni Genuine Shearling Slipper
VINCE nordstrom.com
shop it

$150 $105 (30% off)

13 of 20
Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply nordstrom.com
shop it

$80 $30 (61% off)

14 of 20
Saturday Morning Thermal Pajamas
BP. nordstrom.com
shop it

$75 $36 (51% off)

15 of 20
FAILSAFE GIFT RECOMMENDATION
Tykho 3 FM Radio & Bluetooth® Speaker
LEXON nordstrom.com
shop it

$60 $40 (33% off)

16 of 20
Liquid Facial Soap
CLINIQUE nordstrom.com
shop it

$19 $13 (30% off)

17 of 20
RARELY ON SALE
Giorgio Armani Glow Set
GIORGIO ARMANI nordstrom.com
shop it

$73 $42 (43% off)

18 of 20
Brigade Combat Boot
ALLSAINTS nordstrom.com
shop it

$350 $245 (30% off)

19 of 20
SinglePass® Wave Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand
T3 nordstrom.com
shop it

$160 $130 (18% off)

20 of 20
Coastline Plush Throw
UGG nordstrom.com
shop it

$98 $73 (25% off)

Next
The Only Prime Day Deals You Should Care About
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Try Not to Freak Out About Glossier's BF Sale
Le Specs Are Up to 70 Percent Off for Black Friday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prepare Yourself for Everlane's Black Friday Sale
Diptyque's Limited-Edition Baies Candle Is Back
Buy Kate Middleton's Missoma Jewelry On Sale
Top Black Friday Deals to Keep on Your Radar
This Under-the-Radar Orolay Coat Is My New Go-To
Sephora's Holiday Sale Is Keeping Me Sane
Girlfriend Collective Leggings Are 20 Percent Off
The Best Cozy Clothes to Buy From The Outnet Sale