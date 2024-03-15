Gabrielle Union's red carpet style has lately leaned into all things sparkly, from her two-piece disco set at the Oscars to the chain-embellished naked dress she wore to the Vanity Fair party afterward. But at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, the actress swerved in a minimal direction.

On Thursday night, Union attended the 55th annual award ceremony in Los Angeles. For the event, she wore a black halter gown from Burberry, dressed by her stylist Thomas Christos Kikis. The dress featured a floor-sweeping skirt with a dramatic leg-baring slit on the side, adorned with rosette embellishments at the neckline and at the hip. It almost looked like a red carpet twist on the sweatshirt dress, crafted from a soft, jersey-like material and set with two stringy ties at the top (like the ties on a hoodie).

Gabrielle Union attends the 2024 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union tapped makeup artist Joanna Simkin for her evening glam, which starred subtle smoky eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a neutral lip. She wore her hair in a sleek updo, similar to her hairstyle on Oscars night, and accessorized with diamond-studded dangling earrings and sky-high gray heels.

Union elevated her all-black Burberry ensemble with rosy cheeks and a sleek bun. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her recent look is relatively toned-down, an approach different than her usual maximalist glamour on the red carpet.

Union's latest sighting comes days after she was spotted on the 2024 Oscars, showing support for her husband, Dwayne Wade, and his nomination as executive producer on The Barber of Little Rock, which was nominated for Best Documentary Short. Joining Wade, Union opted for a shimmery strapless peplum top over a matching full-length skirt from Carolina Herrera, which she paired with a dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

She completed her Oscars night makeover look by entrusting her celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims to create a sleek bun using products from Union's Flawless haircare line.

Earlier this week, Union attended the Oscars in a shimmery Carolina Herrera number, a 180-degree contrast from her latest red carpet appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union also went above and beyond at Fashion Month. The Being Mary Jane star was captured at London Fashion Week in two bold Burberry outfits. Before she was seen at the Burberry afterparty in a sporty beige parka and matching cargo pants, she first attended the British fashion house's Fall/Winter 2024 show in a long-sleeved, red velvet dress covered in floral motifs. The dress was styled with the brand's cobalt blue mules and a light yellow handbag.

Union is known for going the vibrant route. At Burberry's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show, she wore the brand's mulitcolored floral gown. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

Union's black maxi dress at the NAACP Image Awards was a 180-degree contrast from her red carpet portfolio, which is filled with lots of bold and vibrant prints. Over the past year alone, she's been known to bring a touch of springtime inspiration to her outfits—even in the dead of winter. As temperatures finally begin to warm up, it may have been pure coincidence that Union opted for a more subdued look this time around.