Gigi Hadid Pairs a Chic Rainy Day Trench Coat With Her Favorite Birkenstock Clogs
She went from Wolverine chic to off-duty model in less than 24 hours.
Gigi Hadid is back to her regularly-scheduled off-duty fashion after taking over the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, method dressing in Miu Miu, with Blake Lively on Monday night.
By Tuesday, July 23, Gigi Hadid had business to take care of, even on a rainy day in New York City. Not only did she tap into her casual roots, but she also brought back her favorite Birkenstock clogs in an unexpected way.
The supermodel was photographed leaving a photoshoot in Manhattan wearing a lightweight, double-breasted trench coat from the Russian-based brand Lesyanebo. Hadid was all for mixing her blues: She left the long, baby blue jacket open to expose a teal, short-sleeve crop top underneath.
The 29-year-old styled her post-photoshoot 'fit with wide-legged, butter yellow loungewear pants from her very own brand, Guest In Residence. She accessorized her look with a tiny yellow Miu Miu Arcadie purse, a multi-colored phone charm by String Ting, and a green logo-adorned Rebalance Vintage trucker hat.
With years of playful experimentation under her belt, Hadid is a master of comfortable outfits that elevate a simple sweatsuit. It's no wonder that, to complete her street-style outfit on Tuesday, she relied on her go-to brown Birkenstock clogs to slip in and out of her work attire with ease.
Gigi Hadid's latest outfit comes less than 24 hours after her back-to-back Wolverine-inspired looks in celebration of the forthcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film. At the movie's premiere on Monday, she wore head-to-toe Miu Miu yellow, including the brand's bandana top with a pleated skirt and matching gold accessories. (The same style is a favorite of Sydney Sweeney, who's worked with stylist Molly Dickson on a version of the matching set.) Later in the night, Hadid stepped into a sheer yellow trench coat—a silhouette that seems to be her favorite lately, despite the summer heat—with a black bodysuit.
Celebrities and trench coats have made more appearances on the street style radar than expected for the peak of July. Aside from Hadid's double trench moments, stars like Zendaya have also tapped into the "summer trench look" this season, wearing the closet classic on cloudy and rainy days.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The jacket is a new wardrobe addition, but her ugly-chic clogs are not. Hadid has proclaimed her Birkenstock affinity on multiple occasions, including the time she wore the slide-on clogs while leaving her beau Bradley Cooper's apartment in the city back in April. Other A-listers from Katie Holmes to Kaia Gerber have also worn similar styles this year—proving that even the humblest slippers can earn Hollywood's approval.
Shop Gigi Hadid's rainy day outfit, including her baby blue trench coat and Birkenstock clogs, ahead.
Shop Gigi Hadid's Rainy Day Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
30 Linen Pieces From Nordstrom’s Sale for a Seamless Summer to Fall Transition
Shop breezy dresses and airy pants for versatile summer and autumn outfits.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The 17 Best Summer Perfumes for Women Are Like Vacation in a Bottle
Fresh and fruity scents coming right up.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
20 Shows Like 'Emily in Paris' We're Binging Before Season 4 Arrives
Eat your heart out, Pierre Cadault
By Nicole Briese Published
-
Rihanna Revives Her High-Low Uniform With Camo Cargo Pants and a Gucci Tote
She paired her boyfriend's camo pants with her favorite designer tote bag.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Levels Up Her Hamptons Floral Skirt Set With Her New Favorite Shoe Trend
This time, she's in an off-the-shoulder set and fisherman sandals.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Basically Wears a Blanket to Her Hamptons Gym
Technically, it's a sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Inner "Surfer Girl" in a Mismatched Bikini and Baseball Cap
The supermodel doesn't abide by the summer style rulebook after all.
By India Roby Published
-
Lady Gaga Takes On the Dad Hat Trend in Paris
The superstar trades theatrical headpieces for the humble baseball cap.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes's Anti-Trend Summer Outfit Dresses Down Her Favorite Madewell Bag and Ballet Flats
She's a proud outfit repeater.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Blake Lively Channels Her Inner Superhero at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere in a Fiery Versace Catsuit
She coordinated with Gigi Hadid for a matching 'Deadpool & Wolverine' moment.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere Outfit Puts a Miu Miu Twist on Method Dressing
It's also head-to-toe Miu Miu.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published