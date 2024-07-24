Gigi Hadid is back to her regularly-scheduled off-duty fashion after taking over the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, method dressing in Miu Miu, with Blake Lively on Monday night.

By Tuesday, July 23, Gigi Hadid had business to take care of, even on a rainy day in New York City. Not only did she tap into her casual roots, but she also brought back her favorite Birkenstock clogs in an unexpected way.

Gigi Hadid was seen post-photoshoot wearing a blue trench coat with brown Birkenstock clogs. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The supermodel was photographed leaving a photoshoot in Manhattan wearing a lightweight, double-breasted trench coat from the Russian-based brand Lesyanebo. Hadid was all for mixing her blues: She left the long, baby blue jacket open to expose a teal, short-sleeve crop top underneath.

The 29-year-old styled her post-photoshoot 'fit with wide-legged, butter yellow loungewear pants from her very own brand, Guest In Residence. She accessorized her look with a tiny yellow Miu Miu Arcadie purse, a multi-colored phone charm by String Ting, and a green logo-adorned Rebalance Vintage trucker hat.

With years of playful experimentation under her belt, Hadid is a master of comfortable outfits that elevate a simple sweatsuit. It's no wonder that, to complete her street-style outfit on Tuesday, she relied on her go-to brown Birkenstock clogs to slip in and out of her work attire with ease.

Gigi Hadid's latest outfit comes less than 24 hours after her back-to-back Wolverine-inspired looks in celebration of the forthcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film. At the movie's premiere on Monday, she wore head-to-toe Miu Miu yellow, including the brand's bandana top with a pleated skirt and matching gold accessories. (The same style is a favorite of Sydney Sweeney, who's worked with stylist Molly Dickson on a version of the matching set.) Later in the night, Hadid stepped into a sheer yellow trench coat—a silhouette that seems to be her favorite lately, despite the summer heat—with a black bodysuit.

On Monday night, Gigi Hadid stunned in head-to-toe yellow and Miu Miu at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities and trench coats have made more appearances on the street style radar than expected for the peak of July. Aside from Hadid's double trench moments, stars like Zendaya have also tapped into the "summer trench look" this season, wearing the closet classic on cloudy and rainy days.

Gigi Hadid changed out of her premiere Miu Miu set into a bright yellow trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The jacket is a new wardrobe addition, but her ugly-chic clogs are not. Hadid has proclaimed her Birkenstock affinity on multiple occasions, including the time she wore the slide-on clogs while leaving her beau Bradley Cooper's apartment in the city back in April. Other A-listers from Katie Holmes to Kaia Gerber have also worn similar styles this year—proving that even the humblest slippers can earn Hollywood's approval.

Shop Gigi Hadid's rainy day outfit, including her baby blue trench coat and Birkenstock clogs, ahead.

