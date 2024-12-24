Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone held a long overdue girl dinner summit in New York City on Dec. 21. The pair met for dinner at Via Carota while the pop star is on a break from touring until February. Given that Abrams is scheduled to spend most of next year criss-crossing the globe, I can completely understand why the two jumped at the chance to have a little one-on-one time.

Their friendship style was on full display during the outing in matching black Chanel hobo bags with chunky gold chain straps. Morrone's quilted shoulder bag looked a bit roomier, suggesting it likely comes from the French fashion house's Spring 2022 collection by Virginie Viard. The Secret of Us singer's purse was much more petite and perhaps comes from the Chanel Fall 2024/25 pre-collection Morrone modeled in campaign imagery.

Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone leave dinner at Via Carota in New York City. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Chanel Shiny Lambskin Quilted Small Hobo Black $5,595 at Fashionphile

The Daisy Jones & The Six actor layered a black wrap coat over what appeared to be a black Dôen mini dress trimmed with white lace and buttons at the collar. She accessorized her festive ensemble with a pair of black lace-up combat boots.

Abrams—who recently opened the last night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—favored a black funnel-neck coat and black platform boots with a square toe. In October, the Grammy nominee hard-launched her relationship with Gladiator actor Paul Mescal with his-and-hers graphic T-shirts. Evidently, the 25-year-old loves to coordinate her outfits with those she holds dear.

Miista Heya Black Brown Stitching Ankle Boots $320 at Miista

Vagabond Shoemakers Dorah Pull On Chelsea Boots $200 at Bloomingdale's

Undoubtedly, plenty of gossip was spilled over wine and pasta during the pair's pre-Christmas hang. They even seem to have stopped for cigarettes on the way home. But I suppose what happens between Chanel darlings at Via Carota should probably stay between Chanel darlings at Via Carota.