Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone Meet for a Wine-Soaked Girl Dinner in Matching Chanel Hobo Bags
The girls were girling in coordinating looks at Via Carota in New York City.
Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone held a long overdue girl dinner summit in New York City on Dec. 21. The pair met for dinner at Via Carota while the pop star is on a break from touring until February. Given that Abrams is scheduled to spend most of next year criss-crossing the globe, I can completely understand why the two jumped at the chance to have a little one-on-one time.
Their friendship style was on full display during the outing in matching black Chanel hobo bags with chunky gold chain straps. Morrone's quilted shoulder bag looked a bit roomier, suggesting it likely comes from the French fashion house's Spring 2022 collection by Virginie Viard. The Secret of Us singer's purse was much more petite and perhaps comes from the Chanel Fall 2024/25 pre-collection Morrone modeled in campaign imagery.
The Daisy Jones & The Six actor layered a black wrap coat over what appeared to be a black Dôen mini dress trimmed with white lace and buttons at the collar. She accessorized her festive ensemble with a pair of black lace-up combat boots.
Abrams—who recently opened the last night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—favored a black funnel-neck coat and black platform boots with a square toe. In October, the Grammy nominee hard-launched her relationship with Gladiator actor Paul Mescal with his-and-hers graphic T-shirts. Evidently, the 25-year-old loves to coordinate her outfits with those she holds dear.
Undoubtedly, plenty of gossip was spilled over wine and pasta during the pair's pre-Christmas hang. They even seem to have stopped for cigarettes on the way home. But I suppose what happens between Chanel darlings at Via Carota should probably stay between Chanel darlings at Via Carota.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
