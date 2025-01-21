Hailey Bieber Styles a $15,800 Ferragamo Fur Coat and $3,200 Bag for Dinner With Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Aspen

She's officially out-one-percented herself.

Hailey Bieber arrived at Casa Tua in Aspen in a bold gray fur coat with glossy boots and sunglasses. Kylie Jenner, with her daughter Stormi in a silver puffer, wore a sleek black fur coat, while Kendall Jenner kept it minimalist in a fitted black coat and boots. **SHOT ON 01/18/25**
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Last week, I reported that Hailey Bieber is currently in her "dress for your tax bracket" era. At the time, I was just being facetious, but in the following days, Bieber proved just how right I was.

In case you've been avoiding social media over the past few days (a sound decision, which I support fully), both the Biebers and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have fled Calabasas for the snow blanketed slopes of Aspen. Naturally, their time in Colorado has been a non-stop parade of extravagant fur coats that exemplify their bank accounts.

On Jan. 18, the three combined their stylistic superpowers for girls' night out, each putting their own twist on this season's fur coat trend. Kendall and Kylie coordinated in all-black outerwear, but Bieber was undeniably the star of the group. The model out-one-percented them all, attending the millionaire's dinner in a $15,800—I repeat, $15,800—statement Ferragamo coat.

Hailey Bieber wears a $15,800 fur coat to dinner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The floor-length piece hails from Ferragamo's 2025 Resort collection and features a two-tone, dip-dyed look. It had exaggerated lapels and an oversized fit that further emphasized its enormous shape (and enormous price tag).

Leather and shearling coat
Ferragamo Leather and Shearling Coat

Bieber's taste for the luxurious didn't stop there, however. She accessorized with a $3,200 duffel from Saint Laurent (her favorite handbag designer, by the way) and finished with a pair of glossy, patent leather boots. The high-shine footwear made for an interesting play on texture, contrasting delightfully against her fluffy coat.

Sac De Jour Duffle Small Leather Tote
Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Duffle Small Leather Tote

Journee Collection Haylinn Boot
Journee Collection Haylinn Boot

Beyond this over-the-top outerwear, Bieber has showcased several more cold weather styles during her trip. She also wore a vintage-looking brown style, as well as her signature leather bomber jacket. However, it goes without saying that this dramatic look takes the cake.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

