Last week, I reported that Hailey Bieber is currently in her "dress for your tax bracket" era. At the time, I was just being facetious, but in the following days, Bieber proved just how right I was.

In case you've been avoiding social media over the past few days (a sound decision, which I support fully), both the Biebers and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have fled Calabasas for the snow blanketed slopes of Aspen. Naturally, their time in Colorado has been a non-stop parade of extravagant fur coats that exemplify their bank accounts.

On Jan. 18, the three combined their stylistic superpowers for girls' night out, each putting their own twist on this season's fur coat trend. Kendall and Kylie coordinated in all-black outerwear, but Bieber was undeniably the star of the group. The model out-one-percented them all, attending the millionaire's dinner in a $15,800—I repeat, $15,800—statement Ferragamo coat.

Hailey Bieber wears a $15,800 fur coat to dinner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The floor-length piece hails from Ferragamo's 2025 Resort collection and features a two-tone, dip-dyed look. It had exaggerated lapels and an oversized fit that further emphasized its enormous shape (and enormous price tag).

Bieber's taste for the luxurious didn't stop there, however. She accessorized with a $3,200 duffel from Saint Laurent (her favorite handbag designer, by the way) and finished with a pair of glossy, patent leather boots. The high-shine footwear made for an interesting play on texture, contrasting delightfully against her fluffy coat.

Beyond this over-the-top outerwear, Bieber has showcased several more cold weather styles during her trip. She also wore a vintage-looking brown style, as well as her signature leather bomber jacket. However, it goes without saying that this dramatic look takes the cake.

