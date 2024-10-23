Hailey Bieber Elevates Her Pilates Bike Shorts With Leather, Loafers, and Lots of Diamonds

She's not like a regular mom.

Hailey Bieber wears a camel blazer and sunglasses while out with husband justin bieber
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Finding time to work out as a new mom is a feat in itself. Managing to look stylish during said workout is downright astounding. Two months to the day since giving birth to her son Jack, Hailey Bieber is getting back into her regular routine. Her public sightings at husband Justin's surprise performances and trips to church have started ramping up again, as have her outfits, and she's even making time for regular workouts.

Yesterday, Oct. 22, the Rhode Beauty founder was seen leaving a Pilates class with her friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye. She didn't hold back for the outing, putting together a chic, diamond-studded workout 'fit that felt very Princess Diana-coded.

Bieber color-coordinated her set, pairing charcoal bike shorts with a taupe tank from her favorite athleisure brand Set Active (she's been wearing their stuff for years). Continuing the sporty story, Bieber then threw on an oversized, forest green windbreaker for a touch of autumnal vibes.

hailey bieber wears bike shorts with loafers to the gym

Hailey Bieber attends a pilates class in bike shorts and loafers, the unexpected combo of the season.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

a model wears a green windbreaker with a puffer bag
FP Movement Happy Camper Pullover

Sportbody® Scoop Bra - Stone
Set Active Sportbody® Scoop Bra

V_sculpt 7
Veynd V_sculpt 7" Shorts

Once it came time for accessories, however, the vibe shifted entirely. She went for trending workwear pieces rather than fitness gear. Bieber carried a sleek leather tote (versus your typical gym bag) and went for black loafers, instead of sneakers. She wore them Lady Di-style, with white tube socks—the late royal's favorite styling trick.

Never without her pavé diamond necklace (even at the gym, apparently), Bieber wore her usual "B" pendant layered with the newest addition to her neck stack: a similar diamond-encrusted style that reads "jbb" (for Jack Blues Bieber).

Icy Bubble Letter Initial Necklace
Prya Icy Bubble Letter Initial Necklace

Kali Black Leather Loafer
Odissì Kali Black Leather Loafer

Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag in Black
Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag

In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Bieber discussed her new work-life balance, saying "I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally." Essentially, she's taking it slow and doing so stylishly.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸