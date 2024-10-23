Finding time to work out as a new mom is a feat in itself. Managing to look stylish during said workout is downright astounding. Two months to the day since giving birth to her son Jack, Hailey Bieber is getting back into her regular routine. Her public sightings at husband Justin's surprise performances and trips to church have started ramping up again, as have her outfits, and she's even making time for regular workouts.

Yesterday, Oct. 22, the Rhode Beauty founder was seen leaving a Pilates class with her friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye. She didn't hold back for the outing, putting together a chic, diamond-studded workout 'fit that felt very Princess Diana-coded.

Bieber color-coordinated her set, pairing charcoal bike shorts with a taupe tank from her favorite athleisure brand Set Active (she's been wearing their stuff for years). Continuing the sporty story, Bieber then threw on an oversized, forest green windbreaker for a touch of autumnal vibes.

Hailey Bieber attends a pilates class in bike shorts and loafers, the unexpected combo of the season. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Once it came time for accessories, however, the vibe shifted entirely. She went for trending workwear pieces rather than fitness gear. Bieber carried a sleek leather tote (versus your typical gym bag) and went for black loafers, instead of sneakers. She wore them Lady Di-style, with white tube socks—the late royal's favorite styling trick.

Never without her pavé diamond necklace (even at the gym, apparently), Bieber wore her usual "B" pendant layered with the newest addition to her neck stack: a similar diamond-encrusted style that reads "jbb" (for Jack Blues Bieber).

In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Bieber discussed her new work-life balance, saying "I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally." Essentially, she's taking it slow and doing so stylishly.

