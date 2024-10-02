How Celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Rosalía Make Fall's Most Timeless Gray Sweaters Look So Rich

a collage of Hailey Bieber and Rosalia wearing gray cardigans in street style
(Image credit: Backgrid; Getty Images)
In nearly a decade as a fashion reporter and editor, I've watched celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner write and rewrite fashion rules before my eyes. They've cast hot pants as real pants and piled leopard-on-leopard layers together; they've made intentionally extra-oversize suits, trousers, and bags look like a bespoke fit. This fall, the A-list crowd seem to have a more accessible but equally surprising fashion agenda in store for me to absorb: making the humble, timeless gray sweater feel sexy.

All throughout fashion month, I've watched my laptop screen fill with as many chicly insouciant gray sweaters as I have naked dresses, corset tops, and thigh-high boots. It appeals to my knitwear-loving heart and my more sensible personal style: Finally, a celebrity-approved find that doesn't feel like a risk to wear. The piece itself—a button-up cardigan or a pull-over crewneck—is completely familiar. The elevated pairings are what make it special.

The first, most everyday-applicable example of celebrities' fall gray sweater renaissance comes from Mrs. Bieber herself. Out to a Sushi Park session with Kendall Jenner, she styled a Leset gray sweater like a light jacket over a white T-shirt. Paired to barrel-leg jeans, an enormous tote by The Row, and tinted sunglasses—plus her blackberry manicure and signature slicked-back bun—the Rhode mogul looked every bit ready for business or for a deep gossip session. Never have I ever seen comfy fall basics so....cool.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner leave sushi park where Hailey wears a button up gray sweater by Leset

Hailey Bieber wore a Leset cardigan like a jacket for dinner with Kendall Jenner this week.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

a gray sweater worn by Hailey Bieber in front of a plain backdrop
Leset Mica Collarless Blouson

Pilferer Sunglasses
Le Specs Pilferer Sunglasses

Low Curve Jeans
AGOLDE Low Curve Jeans

5,645 miles away in Paris, Goop founder and CB2 collaborator Gwyneth Paltrow proved just how chic a basic V-neck sweater can be. She dipped into her own G.Label by Goop line for a light, cashmere knit, haphazardly tucked into loose jeans with a leather belt cinching the waistband. The aviator readers tugging down the neckline and the half-rolled sleeves added to the laidback appeal—burgundy Birkin bag or no.

Gwyneth Paltrow gray sweater birkin bag Paris Fashion Week

In Paris, Gwyneth Paltrow carried her burgundy Birkin with a relaxed G. Label by Goop sweater and loose jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

G. Label by Goop the Boyfriend V-Neck Sweater
G. Label by Goop the Boyfriend V-Neck Sweater

Anna Jeans
Nili Lotan Anna Jeans

Sac De Jour Nano Top-Handle Bag in Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Nano Top-Handle Bag in Smooth Leather

There were plenty of other charcoal and slate gray sweaters between Gwyneth and H.Bieb's. But the look that really dared me to throw away my assumptions about a gray sweater came courtesy of Rosalía. The morning after her star-studded Paris birthday party, she left her hotel in a longline trench coat unbuttoned all the way to reveal a gray cardi and a matching pleated skirt. That might sound bookish–but it was made into birthday princess material with the cardigan fastened by the two topmost buttons to showcase a bare stomach underneath. The juxtaposition of a plain, conservative top with the flash of skin was simply *chef's kiss.*

Rosalia at Paris Fashion Week wearing a gray sweater and a gray patterned skirt

Also in Paris, Rosalía's gray sweater was somehow sexy and polished at once, unbuttoned over pleated floral bottoms and pointed-toe mules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cashmere Relaxed Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed Cardigan Sweater

a woman wearing a below the knee midi pleated skirt
Cinq à Sept Bane Skirt

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule

All these stylings feel like the heirs-apparent to Katie Holmes's 2019 Khaite cashmere cardigan and matching bralette. (You know the ones.) These are pieces anyone with any budget can wear, because they're sold in infinite varieties. And with a few buttons undone or the right layer underneath, they're not just a fall closet essential. They're a staple that borders on sexy. Thank you, Hailey, Rosalía, and Gwyneth, for the reminders.

Shop More Gray Fall Sweaters

Dissh Cardigan
Dissh Cardigan

Aritzia Babaton Notable Cardigan
Aritzia Babaton Notable Cardigan

Alex Mill Rowan V-Neck in Cashmere
Alex Mill Rowan V-Neck in Cashmere

Cashmere Cardigan
Toteme Cashmere Cardigan

Crop Wool Cardigan
COS Crop Wool Cardigan

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan
Sézane Gaspard Cardigan

Oversized Embroidered Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey Polo Sweatshirt
Éterne Oversized Embroidered Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey Polo Sweatshirt

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

