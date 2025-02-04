Hailey Bieber Takes Her Favorite Winter Coat Trend to the Gym With Fresh Alo Leggings

You can still shop her exact pair.

Hailey Bieber is seen on February 3, 2025 in New York City wearing teal alo airlift leggings and a leather bomber jacket
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

The New York Fashion Week countdown has officially begun and those of us who will be in attendance are currently deep in a chrysalis-like state, preparing to emerge as beautiful butterflies. Pre-NYFW prep often involves nail appointments, haircuts, and last-minute workouts—all while wearing the comfiest sweats in your closet. And that's exactly the vibe Hailey Bieber is currently on.

Yesterday, the model stopped by Alo Yoga's celeb-loved gym in NYC for a quick workout—presumably before her schedule fills up with runway shows and fashion parties. Naturally, she reached for the athleisure brand's top-selling design, sporting $128 Airlift Leggings in a rich shade of teal.

The rest of her look was equally sporty and included a white hoodie and matching sneakers, with a navy blue FILA baseball cap. All in all, Bieber's outfit was a standard spin girlie 'fit—save for a select few fashion-forward accessories.

Hailey Bieber sports Alo Yoga's Airlift leggings for a pre-NYFW workout.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-Waist Airlift Legging - Charcoal Green
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging

Bieber expertly added a level of chicness to her casual-cool look with a few stylish leather add-ons. Per usual, the model chose her favorite coat trend, topping her sporty separates with a black leather bomber. In lieu of a common gym bag, however, Bieber chose a high-end tote, also in black leather.

Pim Leather Tote Bag
The Row Pim Leather Tote Bag

The bag in question is from Bieber's favorite luxury brand, The Row, and features a padded silhouette and a luxe leather outer. The $1,650 style has acted as a through-line, connecting Bieber's various NYC 'fits over the past week. The star has been spending time in Manhattan while her husband Justin is reportedly in the recording studio. Of course, her trip has been punctuated with several casual-cool 'fits, like this one.

The star kicked off her metropolitan stay with another leather bomber—this time, in brown suede—and a pair of black trousers. She styled them with leather loafers and her favorite Pim Bag. The following Saturday, Bieber wore the padded purse again, with a top coat and jeans.

Hailey Bieber seen in SoHo on January 30, 2025 in New York City wearing a brown suede jacket and the row bag

Bieber styled the same bag with a suede jacket, days prior.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch this space: I sense an it bag in the making...

Shop Winter Coats and Sporty Basics Inspired By Hailey Bieber

S/LAB ALPINWAY
Salomon S/LAB ALPINWAY

Hutton Black Leather Bomber Jacket
Dissh Hutton Black Leather Bomber Jacket

Fila Men's Tanta Baseball Cap, Blue, One Size
Fila Men's Tanta Baseball Cap

Year Round Terry Hoodie
Fabletics Year Round Terry Hoodie

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

