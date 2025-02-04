The New York Fashion Week countdown has officially begun and those of us who will be in attendance are currently deep in a chrysalis-like state, preparing to emerge as beautiful butterflies. Pre-NYFW prep often involves nail appointments, haircuts, and last-minute workouts—all while wearing the comfiest sweats in your closet. And that's exactly the vibe Hailey Bieber is currently on.

Yesterday, the model stopped by Alo Yoga's celeb-loved gym in NYC for a quick workout—presumably before her schedule fills up with runway shows and fashion parties. Naturally, she reached for the athleisure brand's top-selling design, sporting $128 Airlift Leggings in a rich shade of teal.

The rest of her look was equally sporty and included a white hoodie and matching sneakers, with a navy blue FILA baseball cap. All in all, Bieber's outfit was a standard spin girlie 'fit—save for a select few fashion-forward accessories.

Hailey Bieber sports Alo Yoga's Airlift leggings for a pre-NYFW workout. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber expertly added a level of chicness to her casual-cool look with a few stylish leather add-ons. Per usual, the model chose her favorite coat trend, topping her sporty separates with a black leather bomber. In lieu of a common gym bag, however, Bieber chose a high-end tote, also in black leather.

The Row Pim Leather Tote Bag $1,650 at The Row

The bag in question is from Bieber's favorite luxury brand, The Row, and features a padded silhouette and a luxe leather outer. The $1,650 style has acted as a through-line, connecting Bieber's various NYC 'fits over the past week. The star has been spending time in Manhattan while her husband Justin is reportedly in the recording studio. Of course, her trip has been punctuated with several casual-cool 'fits, like this one.

The star kicked off her metropolitan stay with another leather bomber—this time, in brown suede—and a pair of black trousers. She styled them with leather loafers and her favorite Pim Bag. The following Saturday, Bieber wore the padded purse again, with a top coat and jeans.

Bieber styled the same bag with a suede jacket, days prior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch this space: I sense an it bag in the making...

