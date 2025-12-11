For the next three months, I'll prioritize comfort over everything else. It's simply too cold outside for me not to be cozied up in sweaters, sweatpants, and slippers. To prep for the chilly winter ahead, I'm filling my capsule wardrobe with the coziest finds from Nordstrom, all of which are currently on major sale.

During Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event, you can save up to 33 percent off in-season styles. While that includes winter trends and layering clothes, it's also a prime opportunity to get your comfy wardrobe rotation in order. I, for one, will be shopping all of Nordstrom's cashmere sweaters (some cost less than $100!) and adding a few new stylish sweatpants into my rotation. I'm also pumped to see several celebrity-approved Ugg slippers and boots on sale, so I'll be picking up a pair for myself and a pair to gift my fashion-loving sister.

With the chic, ultra-warm finds in my cart, winter suddenly doesn't seem so bleak. Ahead, shop all of the on-sale cozy picks from Nordstrom that caught my eye. Rest assured, your comfiest winter outfits are just a click away.

