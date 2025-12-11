Comfort Is My Main Priority This Winter, So I’m Shopping These Cozy Finds From Nordstrom’s Sale
Ugg slippers! Cashmere sweaters! Chic sweatpants!
For the next three months, I'll prioritize comfort over everything else. It's simply too cold outside for me not to be cozied up in sweaters, sweatpants, and slippers. To prep for the chilly winter ahead, I'm filling my capsule wardrobe with the coziest finds from Nordstrom, all of which are currently on major sale.
During Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event, you can save up to 33 percent off in-season styles. While that includes winter trends and layering clothes, it's also a prime opportunity to get your comfy wardrobe rotation in order. I, for one, will be shopping all of Nordstrom's cashmere sweaters (some cost less than $100!) and adding a few new stylish sweatpants into my rotation. I'm also pumped to see several celebrity-approved Ugg slippers and boots on sale, so I'll be picking up a pair for myself and a pair to gift my fashion-loving sister.
With the chic, ultra-warm finds in my cart, winter suddenly doesn't seem so bleak. Ahead, shop all of the on-sale cozy picks from Nordstrom that caught my eye. Rest assured, your comfiest winter outfits are just a click away.
At $77, it's not a bad idea to stock up on this classic cashmere sweater.
Trust me, you'll want to have this cashmere scarf on deck for chilly weather and travel days.
Fleece jackets are the cool coat trend I can't get enough of for winter.
I'm obsessed with FP Movement's lightweight, yet warm puffer jacket—now I'm eyeing this powder pink shade to tap into winter's color trends.
It's not every day you can find Ugg slippers for less than $100, so don't let this deal pass you by.
It girls can't stop wearing funnel necks and I'm here for it.
Make like Jennifer Lopez and pick up these platform Uggs.
This cardigan is the next best thing to wrapping yourself in a blanket.
Barefoot Dreams pajamas are unmatched.
Can you ever really be cozy without a pair of fuzzy socks on?
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.