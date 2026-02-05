I’m a Minimalist Who Loves Neutrals, But Zara and H&M’s Winter Color Trends Won Me Over
I'm saying goodbye to black, and hello to these under-$100 finds.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
One peek into my winter wardrobe and you'll see that I wear a lot of black. Color trends come and go with the seasons, but none have made a lasting impact on my personal style—until winter 2026 came along. After spotting a few rich color recipes on fashion insiders, I've decided to update my colorless closet.
For starters, it's shaping up to be a big season for blue. Shopping editor Julia Marzovilla (a fellow advocate of all-black outfits) has me swapping out my black basics for navy. Meanwhile, fashion editor Lauren Tappan convinced me to try the lighter, cooler blue color trend. The other shades I'm eyeing fit like a charm into my minimalist outfits—think Cloud Dancer white and camel brown.
I'm convinced that adding these winter colors to my wardrobe will elevate it, so I'm heading to Zara and H&M for pieces that won't break my budget. Keep scrolling to shop the under-$100 picks that caught my eye.
Navy Blue
As I mentioned earlier, I love wearing black, so navy blue feels like a natural (and easy) alternative. It's just as dark and moody, but feels fresh for 2026. I plan to wear it as a neutral with all my basics, like sweaters and T-shirts, as well as with bottoms like pencil skirts and trousers. It also pairs beautifully with the other shades I'm eyeing, like powder pink and white.
I would wear these pants just as often as my black trousers, which is all the time.
Powder Pink
Millennial pink, A.k.a the soft baby pink you saw everywhere in 2016, is back and I'm not mad about it. The pale hue offers the perfect pop of color for minimalists who hate loud shades. I love the idea of tying a pale pink sweater around my shoulders or opting for pink sneakers instead of my white pair.
Imagine all of the layering outfits you can create with this pretty cardigan.
I wouldn't be surprised if these trendy sneakers sold out within a few weeks.
Cool Blue
Another winter color trend I can get behind is cool blue. While other trending shades can feel saturated, this blue is subtle and understated, ideal for minimalists like me. To update my go-to white T-shirt and button-down, I'll be picking up cool blue versions. A dainty triangle scarf—the accessory of winter 2026—also looks fabulous in the hue.
Zara styled this T-shirt with chocolate brown pants, and it's an unexpected color combination I want to try ASAP.
The next time you're tempted to reach for a white T-shirt, opt for this blue pick instead.
The chicest girls I know can't stop wearing dainty triangle scarves this winter.
Wear this dress now with boots and tights then ballet flats come spring.
Cloud Dancer
While Cloud Dancer may not seem all that exciting, it is arguably the easiest color to incorporate into your wardrobe. I think of it as a blank canvas—a shade that serves as a polished neutral but can also stand on its own in a monochromatic white outfit. To update my wardrobe, I'm looking for elevated tops I can style with everything in my closet, plus a pair of white jeans for year-round wear.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A date-night sweater like this is a must-have for the cold-weather months.
Camel
While camel brown is nothing new, Resort 2026 collections from brands like Coach, Ferragamo, and Khaite solidified the shade as one to reach for this season. It's a tried-and-true neutral that pairs well with any color under the sun (I especially love it with cherry red). I plan on wearing the color all winter long and into spring with coats, jackets, and easy-to-style bottoms.
Pair this sweater with jeans and boots for an simple, yet polished work outfit.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.