One peek into my winter wardrobe and you'll see that I wear a lot of black. Color trends come and go with the seasons, but none have made a lasting impact on my personal style—until winter 2026 came along. After spotting a few rich color recipes on fashion insiders, I've decided to update my colorless closet.

For starters, it's shaping up to be a big season for blue. Shopping editor Julia Marzovilla (a fellow advocate of all-black outfits) has me swapping out my black basics for navy. Meanwhile, fashion editor Lauren Tappan convinced me to try the lighter, cooler blue color trend. The other shades I'm eyeing fit like a charm into my minimalist outfits—think Cloud Dancer white and camel brown.

I'm convinced that adding these winter colors to my wardrobe will elevate it, so I'm heading to Zara and H&M for pieces that won't break my budget. Keep scrolling to shop the under-$100 picks that caught my eye.

Navy Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As I mentioned earlier, I love wearing black, so navy blue feels like a natural (and easy) alternative. It's just as dark and moody, but feels fresh for 2026. I plan to wear it as a neutral with all my basics, like sweaters and T-shirts, as well as with bottoms like pencil skirts and trousers. It also pairs beautifully with the other shades I'm eyeing, like powder pink and white.

Powder Pink

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Millennial pink, A.k.a the soft baby pink you saw everywhere in 2016, is back and I'm not mad about it. The pale hue offers the perfect pop of color for minimalists who hate loud shades. I love the idea of tying a pale pink sweater around my shoulders or opting for pink sneakers instead of my white pair.

Cool Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another winter color trend I can get behind is cool blue. While other trending shades can feel saturated, this blue is subtle and understated, ideal for minimalists like me. To update my go-to white T-shirt and button-down, I'll be picking up cool blue versions. A dainty triangle scarf—the accessory of winter 2026—also looks fabulous in the hue.

Cloud Dancer

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While Cloud Dancer may not seem all that exciting, it is arguably the easiest color to incorporate into your wardrobe. I think of it as a blank canvas—a shade that serves as a polished neutral but can also stand on its own in a monochromatic white outfit. To update my wardrobe, I'm looking for elevated tops I can style with everything in my closet, plus a pair of white jeans for year-round wear.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Camel

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While camel brown is nothing new, Resort 2026 collections from brands like Coach, Ferragamo, and Khaite solidified the shade as one to reach for this season. It's a tried-and-true neutral that pairs well with any color under the sun (I especially love it with cherry red). I plan on wearing the color all winter long and into spring with coats, jackets, and easy-to-style bottoms.