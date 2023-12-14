J.Crew’s Sale Section is Full of Cozy Holiday Essentials

Welcome to winter. It’s cold. You don’t want to leave the house. But you know what you do need to do? Shop for the loved ones on your list (and snag a few things for yourself, maybe) without breaking the bank. Enter J.Crew’s Holiday sale, which is on now and is chock-full of the coziest-ever pieces that double as gifts for the people in your life.

The downright massive sale section includes everything you need: discounted cashmere sweaters, matching pajama sets you can wear all season long, and cashmere scarves alongside a whole host of cashmere accessories that look so luxurious. The best part? Everything on this list is priced at under $200. Some are even priced under $50. You can’t go wrong, I promise.

Items are up to 40 percent off right now and you can get an extra 70 percent off three or more sale styles when you use the discount code SHOPSALE. That means you can get cashmere socks for your boss, touch-screen safe cashmere gloves for your Gen-Z cousin who can't put down their phone, and a cashmere cardigan for yourself in one fell swoop while saving a boatload of money in the process.

Keep scrolling to shop 16 of the best pieces in the sale section. I personally spent time scrolling through hundreds of products to find the best, editor-approved picks. Consider me your own personal shopper, coming to you live from my desk in New York City. I personally own a few items on this list and can attest to how warm they are. There hasn’t been a better time to buy from the brand that so many editors on team Marie Claire are obsessed with this season.

Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer $142 at J.Crew Meghan Markle wore a black-and-white version of this v-neck cardigan while in Germany for the Invictus Games earlier this summer. That exact version is out of stock, but it's still in stock in this caramel color and it's now on sale for $142.

Emilie Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket (Was $138) $95 at J.Crew I cannot stop raving about this Lady Jacket from J.Crew. The best-selling piece is on sale in a ton of colors and stripey colorways right now for under $95.

Cashmere-Blend Trouser Socks (Were $60) $30 at J.Crew Cashmere socks are an underrated luxury in this life. Treat yourself and shop them on sale for $30.

Brushed Cashmere Beanie (Was $98) $55 at J.Crew Shopping for someone who is impossible to shop for? Get them a cashmere hat and a matching pair of cashmere gloves (they're a few products down—keep scrolling).

Cashmere Wrap (Was $148) $87 at J.Crew Cashmere scarves are the number one way to defend yourself against frigid office A.C. This one comes in a few colors and is on sale right now for under $100.

Cashmere Tech-Touch Gloves (Were $70) $35 at J.Crew Cashmere gloves are the kind of luxury you normally buy on sale because who has $70 for gloves? These super soft ones are on sale right now for $35.

Fair Isle Half-Zip Sweater in Brushed Yarn (Was $128) $115 at J.Crew Fair isle sweaters are having a moment right now. This one from J.Crew comes in two colorways (this one and a sky blue iteration) and is on sale right now for $46 after you apply the code SHOPSALE .

Dreamiest Long-Sleeve Pajama Pant Set in Sripe (Was $118) $80 at J.Crew I can't get enough of matching pajamas during this festive season. This super soft set from J.Crew checks all my boxes. It comes in shades like bright red, pale pink, and this navy-and-white colorway.

Faux Sherpa Barn Jacket™ (Was $138) $55 at J.Crew J.Crew's Barn Jacket is a best-seller for a reason. If you already own one, shop it in this super-soft sherpa material in a few different colors.

Giselle Sweater-Blazer (Was $158) $75 at J.Crew I feel like Emily Gilmore would wear this sweater-blazer from J.Crew, so I need this sweater-blazer from J.Crew. it comes in a few neutral colors and has large gold buttons that scream old money (at a price of just $75)

Long-Sleeve Cropped Pajama Pant Set in Striped Cotton Poplin (Was $118) $65 at J.Crew My mom and sister both love J.Crew's range of patching cotton poplin pajamas. This set comes in either green or red stripes, perfect for wearing on Christmas morning and beyond—and they make a great gift at just $65.

Oversized Cashmere Wrap (Was $198) $133 at J.Crew This is the even bigger version of the iconic cashmere scarf earlier up on this list. It comes in 13 colors ranging from Kelly green to this neutral iteration. "Does not disappoint and it's the perfect size it's also super soft and warm," wrote one five-star reviewer.

Tissue Turtleneck (Was $40) $15 at J.Crew You can never have too many turtlenecks. J.Crew's Tissue Turtleneck is one of my favorites because it's paper-thin (as the name might suggest) and perfect for layering underneath just about everything. I love the black version, but you can also shop it in a more festive plaid colorway, too.

Cropped Sherpa Jacket (Was $128) $60 at J.Crew You know what's comfy and warm? Sherpa. This cropped jacket from J.Crew comes in either white or black and is on sale for just $60 right now.

Harriet Trench coat in Double-Faced Blend (Was $358) $143 at J.Crew Trench. coats are a classic, but they're even better when you buy them on sale, I promise. This double-faced wool version is basically a blanket you can wear outside.