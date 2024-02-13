24 On-Sale Finds From J.Crew, Gap, and Banana Republic That Nail Transitional Style

Can I let you in on a little secret? February is one of the best times to shop. Yes, I know the weather can range from dreary to somewhat less dreary, but that's exactly the reason why I love to shop right now. With spring fashion on the way, retailers are gearing up for warmer weather by putting all of their winter offerings on sale, plus anything left over from the summer months to make way for their new collections. So, what does that mean for us frugal shoppers? There are a ton of fashion finds for the current tricky transitional weather at a major discount.

As I was scrolling through a few of my favorite retailers (as I often do during my free time), I came across a trove of finds that would not only refresh my wardrobe now but would also work well into the spring months. I can always count on J.Crew, Gap, and Banana Republic to serve up affordable elevated basics for every season, and they are even more affordable right now thanks to the sale. If your wardrobe has any holes—the perfect tank top! The perfect button-down shirt!—this is a great time to consider filling them.

Ahead, I've rounded up 24 finds from the three brands to freshen up your winter-to-spring style. From easy-to-style midi dresses and staple jeans to polished T-shirts and layer-able spring jackets, these are the kind of hero pieces you can wear now and for months to come.

Best On-Sale Finds at J.Crew

J.Crew is currently throwing their Pre-Spring Event, which earns you 30 percent off your purchase. You can also earn up to an extra 50 percent off their sale section with the code SHOPNOW. Don't wait on these deals though as they end February 20.

Vintage Rib Split-Neck T-shirt with Buttons (Was $70) $49 at J.Crew A great T-shirt can make a world of difference in your final look. Details like gold buttons and a split neckline make this long-sleeve so much more elevated than your basic crewneck.

Vintage Rib Shelf-Bra Tank Top (Was $40) $28 at J.Crew Warmer weather will be here before you know it so you may want to get a headstart on refreshing your spring basics. This ribbed tank top is a layering piece you'll turn to time and time again and you won't ever have to worry about pesky bra straps peeking out thanks to a built-in bra.

Denim Maxi Skirt in Washed Black (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew Maxi denim skirts aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Wear this chic black find now with knee-high boots and a sweater, then opt for sneakers and a tank well into the spring and summer months.

Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket (Was $138) $97 at J.Crew I've been eyeing one of J.Crew's Lady Jackets all season long and so you can bet I scored this one while it's on sale. There's just something about the black-and-white stripes and gold buttons that scream "rich" to me.

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in City Crepe (Was $168) $106 at J.Crew As the name suggests, these trousers are essential. They can be dressed up or down for just about any occasion, whether you're heading to work, brunch with friends, or errands.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Stripe Cotton Poplin (Was $98) $69 at J.Crew Come springtime, you can catch me in cotton button-downs like this on a weekly basis. My go-to outfit formula of a button-down, trousers, and ribbed tank never fails to be comfortable and elevated. This one gets extra style points for its cool French-inspired cuffs and chunky stripes.

Rollneck™ Sweater (Was $90) $63 at J.Crew Count on cotton sweaters like this one for tricky transitional weather. Reviewers say J.Crew's signature Rollneck sweaters have the perfect fit: a slightly cropped hem with the perfect amount of slouchiness to look relaxed.

Willa Blazer in Faux Leather (Was $278) $125 at J.Crew A leather blazer-style jacket is the ideal in-between jacket to throw on whenever you may need a topper. It's sleek, minimal, and versatile enough to pair perfectly with anything you have on underneath.

Best On-Sale Finds at Gap

If you're in need of fresh denim for spring, Gap is the place to go. Right now, the retailer is offering 20 to 40 percent off all jeans, plus 50 percent off select styles and an additional 30 percent off sale styles for their Customer Appreciation Sale. Shop to your heart's content until February 14 when the sale ends.

24/7 Split-Hem Turtleneck Sweater (Was $80) $47 at Gap Gap really hit the nail on the head when they created this sweater. This best-seller has just the right amount of slouchiness to look lived-in and comfortable, yet won't swallow you up. One reviewer even wrote, "I honestly could live in this sweater."

High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans (Was $80) $63 at Gap I'll always be loyal to my straight-leg jeans, but I'm trying out this wide-legged pair for the upcoming season. The baggier style feels fresher for 2024, not to mention it looks so good with pointed-toe heels.

Modern Boatneck T-Shirt (Was $30) $23 at Gap I also plan on swapping out my basic crewneck T-shirts in favor of those with a boat neckline. It may seem like a subtle difference, but it's one I think elevates your look tenfold.

Icon Trench Coat (Was $168) $151 at Gap I promise you won't be able to manage the transitional weather without having a trench coat in your arsenal. This closet essential will take you through nearly every season with ease thanks to its versatility.

High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans (Was $80) $55 at Gap Black jeans are yet another closet staple for every single season, so if you don't have a pair, I recommend picking up this on-sale find. They feature a vintage-like fit with a flattering high waist and and slim straight leg style. This is a pair you'll get plenty of wear out of, guaranteed.

Satin Shirt (Was $70) $40 at Gap Throw this satin shirt on whenever you need a touch more polish. Whether you're heading to work or date night, the subtle sheen finish will make your look instantly more elevated.

Puff Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress (Was $90) $44 at Gap We all need those dresses that are easy to style no matter the season. This sweet ruffled number can take you from winter to spring with zero effort—just swap out boots for sneakers and you're good to go.

High Rise Cotton '90s Loose Jeans (Was $90) $53 at Gap As I mentioned before, baggier jeans are the way to go in 2024. This pair is nothing short of cool with its loose-fitting leg and lived-in wash. I'd pair these with a cotton button-down and slingback heels for a look that elevated and fresh.

Best On-Sale Finds at Banana Republic

Banana Republic is not to be slept on for chic transitional wear. Shop their sale which includes up to 40 percent off a range of styles including jackets, pants, T-shirts, and more through February 14.

The Straight Jean (Was $110) $85 at Banana Republic Don't sleep on Banana Republic for staple denim. The brand's Straight Jean is about as classic as it gets with a stovepipe silhouette, high waist, and little stretch.

Essential Polo (Was $60) $48 at Banana Republic When your go-to basic top doesn't cut it, I suggest going with this polo tee. It has a much more elevated feel than a crewneck, plus you can play around with the neckline by opening or closing the buttons.

Suede Trucker Jacket (Was $500) $400 at Banana Republic This cropped jacket is made of rich, ultra-soft suede and features a boxy cut that's ideal for layering. With every wear, this jacket gets better and better so this is one that will go far in your wardrobe.

Carolina Off-Shoulder Sweater Top (Was $90) $70 at Banana Republic In case you haven't noticed, off-the-shoulder necklines have been running rampant among the fashion set and I'm here for it. To feel elegant and put-together instantly, throw this knitted top on.

Alix Italian Satin Midi Skirt (Was $170) $130 at Banana Republic When it comes to skirts in 2024, the longer the hemline, the better. I'm loving this satin skirt for its tailored seams and high-shine finish. Talk about luxurious!

Arizona Denim Shirt Jacket (Was $140) $100 at Banana Republic Denim jackets don't always have to be in a trucker style. This one has a slightly oversized shirt-like silhouette that would look so cool layered over a basic tee. You could even wear it belted with dark-wash jeans for a fun double-denim moment.

Jennie Square-Neck Sweater Tank (Was $90) $70 at Banana Republic Investing in quality everyday staples like this tank is what's going to take your look to the next level. This tank is made of thick all-season yarn and features corset-like ribbing for an ultra-flattering look. Simply put, this definitely a step above the other tanks in your closet.