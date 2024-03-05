Amber Valletta Brings ‘90s Nostalgia to J.Crew’s Newest Collection

To love J.Crew is to love classic, timeless fashion, white button-down shirts, crisply tailored suits, and quietly luxurious accessories. There's a reason so many items from the brand become heirlooms— they specialize in staple pieces with modern touches that feel fresh year after year. With an offering so steeped in the classics, it's only fitting that the brand has tapped into nostalgia for its latest campaign with one of the most iconic supermodels of the '90s. Actress Amber Valletta is the face of J.Crew's newest campaign collection, Linen Love Story, which is now live on J.Crew's website.

Linen is indefinitely a fabric that J.Crew has mastered over its tenure. "Season after season, J.Crew is always inspired by linen," the brand writes in a press release announcing the new collection. "J.Crew's Spring collections celebrate that multi-dimensional quality [of linen], reinventing the material the brand has loved for more than four decades."

Amber Valletta stars in J.Crew's latest campaign. (Image credit: J.Crew)

Valletta, known for her California-cool style, has brought that same energy to the brand's campaigns several times, including in 1995 and 2015. The supermodel wears a cropped T-shirt and wide-leg linen pants in one photo from this latest campaign. In another, she's seen lounging by the pool in a staple one-piece swimsuit, a linen skirt, a pair of slinky strappy sandals, luxe gold earrings, and a silk scarf that glimmers in the warm, golden-hour light. In others, she’s seen lounging in a breezy white linen dress.

Valletta in the J.Crew campaign. (Image credit: J.Crew)

This combination of playful pieces and tried-and-true basics are hallmarks of this new J.Crew era under Olympia Gayot, the brand's Creative Director of J.Crew Women's and Kids. Gayot specializes in mixing the brand's preppier, New England heritage with sun-drenched colors and luxurious-feeling embellishments like daytime sparkles and fashion-forward touches, some of which have taken on a borrowed-from-the-boys approach in recent months, giving them viral potential and allowing new audiences to discover—and fall in love with—the brand.

But like J'Crew's multi-faceted new era, the campaign is not just comprised of solely laidback linen essentials. In one shot, Valetta dons a party-ready combo of a bikini top and a matching white suit, proof that linen is simply the best fabric to spend your summer days—and nights—in.

Let this usher in an official welcome to the warmer weather season. Keep scrolling to shop the spring collection, including white linen suits, her trendy polka-dotted bikini, and a few of our favorites from J.Crew's spring collection.