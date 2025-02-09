Jennifer Lawrence Confirms It's Time to Embrace This Editor in Chief-Approved Coat Trend
The Oscar-winner accessorized her outerwear with several The Row purchases.
Jennifer Lawrence is most definitely a fan of The Row. After all, she was pictured embarking on a shopping spree at the label just last month. Having already been spotted carrying the brand's ultra-rare $33,000 alligator bag, and styling The Row's loungewear for a day out in New York, the Oscar-winning actress is clearly committed. Now, Lawrence is confirming that it's time everyone got on board with one editor in chief-approved winter coat trend in 2025
In her latest weekly newsletter, Self Checkout, Marie Claire's editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike revealed she "finally bought a duffle coat." Sharing that she was "obsessed with this style," Ogunnaike sung the duffle coat's praises, writing, "The pockets are so deep and can hold my mittens, hat, headphones, keys, and wallet." It would seem as though Lawrence consummately agrees.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Lawrence was photographed in New York City wearing The Row's Ophelia Wool and Cashmere Sweater, while carrying the brand's Park Tote in black. Along with a pair of black pants and black boots, Lawrence wore a luxurious, ankle-length, blue duffle coat.
Lawrence is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple share a son, Cy, who turns 3 this month.
During an interview with E! News, Lawrence opened up about her 2019 wedding to Maroney. "It's so stressful," she said of her experience being a bride. "You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'"
She continued, "I'll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying, they're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"
However, Lawrence's mom didn't hold back when it came to her review of the wedding venue. "My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,'" Lawrence told the outlet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince Louis and King Charles Look Almost Identical in Photos Taken 73 Years Apart
There's an eerie resemblance between Charles and his grandson in these pictures.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Just Solved a 6-Year-Old Royal Fashion Mystery
Her Invictus Games wardrobe includes a previously unidentified designer coat and a baby alpaca trench.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles a Super Bowl-Eve Rich Girl Coat
The singer co-signs the Penny Lane and Yeti coat trends.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pounces on the Leopard Print Trend in a Spotted Coat, Cobalt Blue Sweater, and Cabbage Patch Kid Hat
The pregnant star paired two winter trends to create one fabulously chaotic outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs New Balance Sneakers and a Perfect Black Coat for a Shopping Spree at The Row
At this point, The Row should formally make her an ambassador.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Anoints the First 2025 It Shoe: a $1,190 Boat Shoe by The Row
It's from The Row, of course.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Pregnancy Style Cravings Include a Maison Margiela Diaper Bag and a $6,025 Wrap Coat
She's got a taste for designer bags.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Casually Carries The Row's Ultra-Rare $33,000 Alligator Bag to Dinner
The actor somehow managed to get her hands on a very exclusive design.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Bravely Pioneers a New Ugly Shoe Trend in a $6,000 Loro Piana Wrap Coat
The actor has dethroned her Puma sneakers in favor of this navy wool clog.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Matches Her Globular Matte Black Earrings to Her Elegant Maternity Dress
The pregnant star's egg-shaped hoops were the perfect red carpet accessory.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Fall's Whimsical Charm Necklace Trend Look So Grown-Up
A much-needed adult take.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published