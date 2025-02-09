Jennifer Lawrence Confirms It's Time to Embrace This Editor in Chief-Approved Coat Trend

The Oscar-winner accessorized her outerwear with several The Row purchases.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a The Row duffel coat
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence is most definitely a fan of The Row. After all, she was pictured embarking on a shopping spree at the label just last month. Having already been spotted carrying the brand's ultra-rare $33,000 alligator bag, and styling The Row's loungewear for a day out in New York, the Oscar-winning actress is clearly committed. Now, Lawrence is confirming that it's time everyone got on board with one editor in chief-approved winter coat trend in 2025

In her latest weekly newsletter, Self Checkout, Marie Claire's editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike revealed she "finally bought a duffle coat." Sharing that she was "obsessed with this style," Ogunnaike sung the duffle coat's praises, writing, "The pockets are so deep and can hold my mittens, hat, headphones, keys, and wallet." It would seem as though Lawrence consummately agrees.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Lawrence was photographed in New York City wearing The Row's Ophelia Wool and Cashmere Sweater, while carrying the brand's Park Tote in black. Along with a pair of black pants and black boots, Lawrence wore a luxurious, ankle-length, blue duffle coat.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a duffle coat

Jennifer Lawrence co-signs the duffle coat trend.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Ophelia Wool and Cashmere Sweater
The Row
Ophelia Wool and Cashmere Sweater

Black Large Park Tote
The Row
Black Large Park Tote

Lawrence is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple share a son, Cy, who turns 3 this month.

During an interview with E! News, Lawrence opened up about her 2019 wedding to Maroney. "It's so stressful," she said of her experience being a bride. "You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'"

She continued, "I'll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying, they're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

However, Lawrence's mom didn't hold back when it came to her review of the wedding venue. "My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,'" Lawrence told the outlet.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸