Jennifer Lawrence Confirms It's Time to Embrace This Editor in Chief-Approved Coat Trend

Jennifer Lawrence is most definitely a fan of The Row. After all, she was pictured embarking on a shopping spree at the label just last month. Having already been spotted carrying the brand's ultra-rare $33,000 alligator bag, and styling The Row's loungewear for a day out in New York, the Oscar-winning actress is clearly committed. Now, Lawrence is confirming that it's time everyone got on board with one editor in chief-approved winter coat trend in 2025

In her latest weekly newsletter, Self Checkout, Marie Claire's editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike revealed she "finally bought a duffle coat." Sharing that she was "obsessed with this style," Ogunnaike sung the duffle coat's praises, writing, "The pockets are so deep and can hold my mittens, hat, headphones, keys, and wallet." It would seem as though Lawrence consummately agrees.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Lawrence was photographed in New York City wearing The Row's Ophelia Wool and Cashmere Sweater, while carrying the brand's Park Tote in black. Along with a pair of black pants and black boots, Lawrence wore a luxurious, ankle-length, blue duffle coat.

Jennifer Lawrence co-signs the duffle coat trend. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The Row Ophelia Wool and Cashmere Sweater $1,550 at Mytheresa

The Row Black Large Park Tote $2,550 at SSENSE

Lawrence is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple share a son, Cy, who turns 3 this month.

During an interview with E! News, Lawrence opened up about her 2019 wedding to Maroney. "It's so stressful," she said of her experience being a bride. "You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'"

She continued, "I'll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying, they're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

However, Lawrence's mom didn't hold back when it came to her review of the wedding venue. "My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,'" Lawrence told the outlet.

