Jennifer Lawrence Matches Her Globular Matte Black Earrings to Her Elegant Maternity Dress
The pregnant star's egg-shaped hoops were the perfect red carpet accessory.
Jennifer Lawrence made maternity look impossibly chic at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala. On Dec. 4, the No Hard Feelings star hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California wearing a set of egg-shaped designer earrings. At first glance, I assumed she was sporting a new shade of Bottega Veneta's viral drop earrings, which generally come in gold or silver. In November, Lawrence wore a gold-plated pair of Bottega drops the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards, after all.
Closer examination of her rotund droplet earrings left me even more confused. Finally, after thorough research, I had a breakthrough. After stumbling across the handcrafted Russian label Pogu Gallery, I'm now convinced the design is a pair of the brand's Eben Wood earrings, which feature a shape that curls around the lobe like a spiraling snail shell. Major kudos to stylist Jamie Mizrahi for sourcing such a mesmerizing piece.
The rest of Lawrence's look was a study in understated elegance. The actor accentuated her growing baby bump in a custom Dior wrap dress with a deep V-neckline, column skirt, and elbow-length sleeves. Conceptualized by the French fashion house's current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the gown cinched Lawrence's waist with a slim black croc-embossed belt. Lawrence has dutifully served as a Dior ambassador since 2012: the height of her Hunger Games fame. As a final touch, the Oscar winner wore a pair of pointy black Manolo Blahnik Carolyne satin mules.
Her pregnancy bangs were in rare form at the star-studded event, where she sported her long honey blonde waves in a tousled half-up, half-down style. The monochromatic ensemble was a comparatively conservative choice for Lawrence, who is known and loved for her big personality. But mother-of-two minimalism looks good on her, don't you think?
Shop Chic Black Pieces Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Prince Harry Sets the Record Straight About Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors
"She's in California, you're in New York—they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rihanna Matches Her Custom Alaïa to Her Signature White Pedicure
Pearly white toes are her favorite accessory.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez's Mary Janes Are Celebrities' Favorite Investment Shoe
The sky-high style has dominated fashion for 30 years now.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Why Selena Gomez's Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes Are Celebrities' Favorite Investment Shoe
The sky-high style has dominated fashion for 30 years now.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Shows Out to Support Tyler Perry in a Strapless Gown With a Mile-High Slit
She's redefining the leg slit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Orion Carloto's Chanel Métiers D'Art Show Look Is as Expressive as Her Poetry
For Orion Carloto, a front row seat outfit is as expressive as her writing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Winterizes Her Birkenstock Sandals in a $350 Mango Coat
Dads everywhere rejoiced when the 'Twisters' star stepped out in socks and sandals.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Builds a Festive Holiday Party Suit Entirely From Under-$200 Finds
She styled mixed-material pieces for a surprise store visit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Pairs Her Bratty Fur-Trimmed Winter Coat With Sequins, Ruffles, and Strappy Louboutin Pumps
She really did look like a billion bucks in this cozy, textural outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wildly Styles the Leopard Print Coat Trend With Naked Shoes and a Birkin Bag
She piled several statement pieces into one wild look.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ariana Grande Signs Autographs in a Gigantic Sleeping Bag Coat
The pop star looked cozy as could be.
By Hanna Lustig Published