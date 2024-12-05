Jennifer Lawrence made maternity look impossibly chic at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala. On Dec. 4, the No Hard Feelings star hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California wearing a set of egg-shaped designer earrings. At first glance, I assumed she was sporting a new shade of Bottega Veneta's viral drop earrings, which generally come in gold or silver. In November, Lawrence wore a gold-plated pair of Bottega drops the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards, after all.

Closer examination of her rotund droplet earrings left me even more confused. Finally, after thorough research, I had a breakthrough. After stumbling across the handcrafted Russian label Pogu Gallery, I'm now convinced the design is a pair of the brand's Eben Wood earrings, which feature a shape that curls around the lobe like a spiraling snail shell. Major kudos to stylist Jamie Mizrahi for sourcing such a mesmerizing piece.

Jennifer Lawrence pairs her pregnancy bangs with a set of orb-like matte black earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of Lawrence's look was a study in understated elegance. The actor accentuated her growing baby bump in a custom Dior wrap dress with a deep V-neckline, column skirt, and elbow-length sleeves. Conceptualized by the French fashion house's current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the gown cinched Lawrence's waist with a slim black croc-embossed belt. Lawrence has dutifully served as a Dior ambassador since 2012: the height of her Hunger Games fame. As a final touch, the Oscar winner wore a pair of pointy black Manolo Blahnik Carolyne satin mules.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a custom Dior belted dress and matching black Manolo Blahnik mules. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her pregnancy bangs were in rare form at the star-studded event, where she sported her long honey blonde waves in a tousled half-up, half-down style. The monochromatic ensemble was a comparatively conservative choice for Lawrence, who is known and loved for her big personality. But mother-of-two minimalism looks good on her, don't you think?

