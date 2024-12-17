Jennifer Lawrence Bravely Pioneers a New Ugly Shoe Trend in a $6,000 Loro Piana Wrap Coat
The actor has dethroned her Puma sneakers in favor of this navy wool clog.
Jennifer Lawrence has two feet firmly planted in her comfy shoe era. It's inspirational, really.
Since the announcement of her second pregnancy, the star has been photographed in a myriad of quirky flats. It started with a pair of black suede Charvet slippers, styled first with a bright yellow Bode button-down and black trousers, then again with a white T-shirt and a black maxi shirt a day later. Next, the star picked up not one but two shades of Puma Speedcat OG sneakers. She took the classic black pair for a hot girl walk with Dakota Johnson in late October before swapping them out for the coffee brown color way and a black trench coat in November. She briefly dabbled in the Loewe Rise Loafer and The Row's Hugo Slide as well. But now, it seems the No Hard Feelings actor is ready to start a new ugly shoe trend, courtesy of Haflinger's navy wool-covered Grizzly clog.
On Dec. 17, Lawrence took her Ugg Tasman slipper lookalikes for a spin around Los Angeles with striped socks and a Loro Piana wrap coat. A true master of high-low dressing, she layered the brown silk jacket over a bright blue hoodie and a pair of navy sweatpants before topping off the whole look with what appeared to be The Row's Bindle Bag—a slouchy hobo style that perfectly encapsulates winter 2025 bag trends.
How Lawrence stumbled across the German company's cozy wool felt clogs is anyone's guess. It definitely seems like the sort of practical-yet-inadvertently stylish shoe new moms would recommend to each other in a group chat, but every great ugly shoe trend relies on this element of mystery. Garnering silent nods of respect intermingled with confusion is the very point of wearing a hideous, discordant shoe in the first place. If you know, you know.
