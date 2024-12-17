Jennifer Lawrence Bravely Pioneers a New Ugly Shoe Trend in a $6,000 Loro Piana Wrap Coat

The actor has dethroned her Puma sneakers in favor of this navy wool clog.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a loro piana wrap coat and a leather bag
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence has two feet firmly planted in her comfy shoe era. It's inspirational, really.

Since the announcement of her second pregnancy, the star has been photographed in a myriad of quirky flats. It started with a pair of black suede Charvet slippers, styled first with a bright yellow Bode button-down and black trousers, then again with a white T-shirt and a black maxi shirt a day later. Next, the star picked up not one but two shades of Puma Speedcat OG sneakers. She took the classic black pair for a hot girl walk with Dakota Johnson in late October before swapping them out for the coffee brown color way and a black trench coat in November. She briefly dabbled in the Loewe Rise Loafer and The Row's Hugo Slide as well. But now, it seems the No Hard Feelings actor is ready to start a new ugly shoe trend, courtesy of Haflinger's navy wool-covered Grizzly clog.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence pairing a brown Loro Piana wrap coat with navy wool clogs.

Jennifer Lawrence pairs a brown Loro Piana wrap coat with navy wool clogs.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Haflinger Gz10 Classic Wool Grizzly Clog Navy (unisex)
Haflinger Classic Wool Grizzly Clog in Navy

Gz
Haflinger Classic Wool Grizzly Clog in Black

On Dec. 17, Lawrence took her Ugg Tasman slipper lookalikes for a spin around Los Angeles with striped socks and a Loro Piana wrap coat. A true master of high-low dressing, she layered the brown silk jacket over a bright blue hoodie and a pair of navy sweatpants before topping off the whole look with what appeared to be The Row's Bindle Bag—a slouchy hobo style that perfectly encapsulates winter 2025 bag trends.

Dwight Japanese Silk Wrap Coat
Loro Piana Dwight Japanese Silk Wrap Coat

Bindle Shoulder Bag in Soft Calfskin
The Row Bindle Shoulder Bag in Soft Calfskin

How Lawrence stumbled across the German company's cozy wool felt clogs is anyone's guess. It definitely seems like the sort of practical-yet-inadvertently stylish shoe new moms would recommend to each other in a group chat, but every great ugly shoe trend relies on this element of mystery. Garnering silent nods of respect intermingled with confusion is the very point of wearing a hideous, discordant shoe in the first place. If you know, you know.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin.

