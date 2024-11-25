Jennifer Lawrence Masters Late-Fall Dressing in a Classic Trench, Sneakers, and These Two Key Trends

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to mastering the latest trends. Just last week, the actress stunned in a skintight gown drenched in a trendy fall shade of chocolate brown (a color trend that fashion girls are craving this season). So, it should be no surprise that J. Law was spotted taking two trends out for a spin around the block.

On Monday, November 25, Lawrence stepped out for a casual morning stroll in New York City. For the laid-back occasion, she wore a snug navy sweater over a butter-yellow button-down shirt and teamed her layered top with wide-leg sweatpants that practically swept the floor. She threw on a sophisticated coat adorned with oversized shawl lapels to elevate her relaxed look and slid into a pair of coveted brown-and-white Puma Speedcat sneakers .

Jennifer Lawrence steps out for a leisurely walk in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

However, it was Lawrence’s striking oversized scarf —and how she styled it—that demonstrated her effortless ability to take two trends for a spin at once. Plastered in cherry red, her scarf strategically embraced the viral “ unexpected red theory ,” a design concept that suggests a pop of red can easily enhance any outfit. Judging by J.Law’s cozy uniform, this idea certainly rings true.

A closer look at Lawrence's scarf, which took center stage among the rest of her outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She also test-drove TikTok’s “Olsen Tuck. ” If you’re puzzled by this term, allow us to explain. It’s a styling hack inspired by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , who often stuff their hair into the collars of their coats and sweaters in an undeniably cool manner. Although this winter trend is nothing new, the clever nickname itself has gained traction across social media, and Lawrence is clearly a fan of the effortlessly cool styling hack.

Next time you suit up to brace bone-chilling temperatures, take a page from J. Law's style playbook by slipping into a double-trend outfit that still manages to lean into a classic sensibility. As the actress illustrates, juggling two sought-after styles at once is actually not as complicated as it you'd think.

