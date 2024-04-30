One thing about Jennifer Lawrence is that her everyday off-duty outfits are never just that. The actress is always discovering interesting styling hacks to spruce up her street style outfit formulas, especially in light of being a relatively new mom. This time around, Lawrence took a page from fashion editors' books while out on a stroll with her family in New York City. In recent photographs, she proves that you can indeed wear your sweater in more ways than one.
The No Hard Feelings star took to the streets of Manhattan to test-drive the playful styling trick. She was seen with her son, Cy, and her husband, Cooke Maroney, on Tuesday, April 30, wearing a white Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles baby tee (perhaps inspired by her one-year-old's possible affinity for the cartoon). She wore the graphic T-shirt with long black trousers and a pair of silver puffer slippers. Though exact credits aren't available yet, her shoes resemble the cloud-like silhouette from the popular Japanese footwear brand Subu.
Lawrence kept things simple on the accessories front, opting for a cream-colored baseball cap from her 2018 film, Excellent Cadaver, and oversized black sunglasses.
The standout "accessory" from Lawrence's look, however, was her scarf situation. She tied a bright red sweater around her shoulders, giving the illusion of a wraparound scarf (but with sleeves).
Now, the actress's choice in styling isn't revolutionary—most people have removed their layers before and found playful ways to drape their sweaters over an outfit without lugging them around.
But fashion has adopted this effortless styling trick into their wardrobes over the past couple of years, resurfacing it as a trend in its own right. During New York Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 season, showgoers embraced tying their plush cardigans and colorful cashmere over their coats, knotting them around the shoulders, the neck, and even—a grade school flashback—around the waist. A-listers like Sofia Richie-Grange also adopted the styling method while attending the Tommy Hilfiger show.
Lawrence's sweater-scarf styling, plus her silver puffer shoes, are a part of her mission to add a fun twist to her everyday ensembles. It's always in her nature to subtly think outside of the box, whether she's sporting new colorways like butter yellow or trying out innovative layering like the "shirt sandwich."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
A Pair of Vintage Sneakers Are My Favorite Thing About 'Challengers'
Tashi Duncan wasn't the film's real fashion star.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Ryan Gosling Shows Support for Partner Eva Mendes In the Form of a Message on His T-Shirt
While promoting his new movie, Gosling took the opportunity to promote a project of Mendes’ simultaneously.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Will It Be a Tankini Summer?
With the days inching closer to beach and pool season, it's still unclear if the '90s swimsuit style will resurface as the It style of the season.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Dakota Johnson Test-Drives Gen-Z's Favorite Spring Outfit Formula
The actress put a sophisticated spin on the tiny top, big pants combination.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Anne Hathaway Shuts Down the 'Idea of You' Premiere in a Cutout Versace Corset Dress
She shut down a red carpet in a cutout Versace corset dress.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Elevates Her Wardrobe Basics With an Illustrated White Button-Down Shirt
Hers has a playful illustrated twist.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya's Neon Crochet Set Makes the Denim-on-Denim Trend Look Safe
Out: jeans on jeans. In: knits on knits.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Anne Hathaway Revives a Controversial Pants Trend With a Three-Piece Leather Suit
At the same time, she looked just like Andy Sachs.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Goes Low-Key Rich Mom in a Luxury Sweater and $70 Sneakers
The actress took her effortless dress code for a spin in New York City.
By India Roby Published
-
Kendall Jenner Works the Work Jacket Trend at Stagecoach
Call it what you want—chore coat, barn jacket—the work jacket is trending for Spring.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Rehearsal Outfits Include All the Activewear I Want
These pieces earned my immediate "Add to Cart."
By Halie LeSavage Published