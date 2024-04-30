Jennifer Lawrence Masters Fashion Editors' Easy Sweater Scarf Styling Hack

The trick was all over New York Fashion Week last season.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white tee, black pants, silver puffer shoes, and a red sweater wrapped around as a scarf while out with her family in New York City April 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By India Roby
One thing about Jennifer Lawrence is that her everyday off-duty outfits are never just that. The actress is always discovering interesting styling hacks to spruce up her street style outfit formulas, especially in light of being a relatively new mom. This time around, Lawrence took a page from fashion editors' books while out on a stroll with her family in New York City. In recent photographs, she proves that you can indeed wear your sweater in more ways than one.

The No Hard Feelings star took to the streets of Manhattan to test-drive the playful styling trick. She was seen with her son, Cy, and her husband, Cooke Maroney, on Tuesday, April 30, wearing a white Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles baby tee (perhaps inspired by her one-year-old's possible affinity for the cartoon). She wore the graphic T-shirt with long black trousers and a pair of silver puffer slippers. Though exact credits aren't available yet, her shoes resemble the cloud-like silhouette from the popular Japanese footwear brand Subu.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white tee, black pants, silver puffer shoes, and a red sweater wrapped around as a scarf while out with her family in New York City April 2024

Jennifer Lawrence's styling hack of the day includes wearing her red sweater as a scarf (but with sleeves!).

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence kept things simple on the accessories front, opting for a cream-colored baseball cap from her 2018 film, Excellent Cadaver, and oversized black sunglasses.

The standout "accessory" from Lawrence's look, however, was her scarf situation. She tied a bright red sweater around her shoulders, giving the illusion of a wraparound scarf (but with sleeves).

Now, the actress's choice in styling isn't revolutionary—most people have removed their layers before and found playful ways to drape their sweaters over an outfit without lugging them around.

But fashion has adopted this effortless styling trick into their wardrobes over the past couple of years, resurfacing it as a trend in its own right. During New York Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 season, showgoers embraced tying their plush cardigans and colorful cashmere over their coats, knotting them around the shoulders, the neck, and even—a grade school flashback—around the waist. A-listers like Sofia Richie-Grange also adopted the styling method while attending the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Lawrence's sweater-scarf styling, plus her silver puffer shoes, are a part of her mission to add a fun twist to her everyday ensembles. It's always in her nature to subtly think outside of the box, whether she's sporting new colorways like butter yellow or trying out innovative layering like the "shirt sandwich."

