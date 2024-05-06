Jennifer Lopez Carries an $83 Handbag, Then a $20,000 Birkin—in Less Than 24 Hours

Jennifer Lopez is a bona fide high-low dresser. Over the past few months alone, she's worn her sweats with Hermès Birkin bag and her fur coats with pajamas, among many other unexpected outfit combinations. Ahead of her appearance as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, Lopez was captured over the weekend looking her best from head to toe, down to the handbag. Her choice of purse, though, not only included her beloved Birkin—but she debuted a surprisingly affordable bag, too.
On Saturday, May 4, Lopez was seen heading to Netflix's Atlas premiere in New York City—her upcoming sci-fi project in which she plays data analyst Atlas Shepherd. For the occasion, the "On the Floor" singer wore a mint green look from the Italian brand Genny, styled by the duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her monochrome outfit was sourced from the Fall 2024 collection and included a semi-sheer long-sleeved shirt with matching see-through trousers and a calf-hitting coat.
She also wore Andrea Wazen's baby pink platform heels and accessorized with a gold Eera Ninety diamond necklace, coordinating hoop earrings, and rings from Rainbow K and Leon Yvonne.
Lopez paired off her ultra-luxe look with an unlikely handbag: Charles & Keith's $83 Gabine curved shoulder bag. While heading to the red carpet, she carried the now sold-out mint green colorway, which was embellished with gold hardware.
Not even a full 24 hours later, the 54-year-old proves her loyalty lies in her studded collection of Hermès Birkin bags.
On Sunday, May 5, the musician stepped out again in Manhattan, swapping out the bright mint colorway for head-to-toe brown. Her outfit for the day featured a tight camel-colored top, which was tucked into a matching double-belted maxi skirt. She wore a dark brown plaid blazer and showed off her sleek Saint Laurent Vendome Boots through the slit of her skirt.
She accessorized with oversized brown Le Specs sunglasses and diamond-studded jewelry from Vera Tokyo and W. Salamoon & Sons. For her handbag, she carried a chocolate brown, croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag—similar styles are currently priced at $20,000.
Jennifer Lopez knows no bounds when it comes to her handbag collection, often going against the fashion status quo with her experimental styling. She indulges in all things loud luxury but, from time to time, proves you can mix and match designer with affordability. If there's anything to gather from her outfits over the years, it's that no matter the price tag, J.Lo just really loves a good bag.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
