Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have done it again. The reigning king and queen of Date Night (yes, we meant to capitalize that) were spotted leaving The Ivy in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, donning two synchronized date night looks for him and her. The singer and actress went the luxe route in Burberry, Hermès, and Valentino, while her husband opted for a much more casual outfit. Lopez wore a flowing purple and yellow floral print sheer silk dress by Burberry that exuded boho-chic vibes and made for an absolutely perfect fall dress. While the bright colors and sheer sleeves might be perfect for a Hamptons summer party, the beloved fashionista added the right accessories to turn it into an autumn date night ‘fit.
Lopez accented the flowy-ness of the swirly Burberry gown by cinching its waist with a large, brass Valentino V-logo statement belt. To keep the autumn date night look in season, she added some tan suede knee-high boots with a stacked high heel and a Hermès Birkin bag of the same color. JLo’s flowing honey locks fell to her shoulders and complemented the swirled pattern of her autumn outfit. Of course, her signature gold hoops were in play, this time from celeb-fave jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher.
Affleck went a more casual route. He wore slim-fit black jeans and a fitted, cream-colored crew neck sweater. Keeping it cool, the Argo director added some vibrancy to his look with multicolored Nike sneakers. While Affleck is often the more casually dressed of the two, Jennifer Lopez is definitely making an impact on his fashion choices. He looked comfy and happy (!) in his sweater and jeans set.
Of course, this isn’t the first time the couple slayed a date night look. Fans raved about Lopez' plunging Tom Ford green dress and Affleck's black-on-black suit worn to Pia Miller’s birthday party last month, and their iconic couples dance at the Superbowl is still fodder for Hollywood romance. We're all mere pupils in their Date Night Dressing 101 course.
If you want to dress like Lopez for your next date night, check out any of the purple floral dresses below to replicate her latest look.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Date Night Dress
Jewel Elizabeth is a New York-based writer and the blogger behind the sustainable fashion site, RentedThriftedReal.com. She writes about style steals, beauty deals and home decor finds. Jewel regularly writes for Marie Claire, Time, BuzzFeed and Reductress and almost every day on Instagram at @rentedthriftedreal.
