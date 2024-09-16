When she's not on the red carpet serving mermaid dresses and side-boob, Jennifer Lopez's style is fairly low-key. She sticks to the "rich mom" aesthetic, which is mostly about minimalism with a few luxurious accessories. She wears a lot of white tees, wide-leg jeans, and breezy sun dresses—nothing crazy. Her accessories, however, are where Lopez makes her bank account known.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer is known for her expansive collection of designer handbags, which includes a denim Dior Saddle Bag, a custom monogrammed Valentino Garavani, a four-figure basket bag, and, most famously, her $29,000 gym Birkin.

Though she loves an investment piece, the star sometimes trades in her luxury buys for more under-the-radar styles. In May, for example, she wore a $83 bag from Charles & Keith, and yesterday, she went Birkin-less once more.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Lopez was photographed outside a friend's house dressed in a casual 'fit you'd expect for such an occasion. She wore a Free People-esque peasant dress with long, puff sleeves and a voluminous, floor-grazing skirt. Her simple maxi featured an open-back detail that added a bit of extra oomph to the summertime staple.

Jennifer Lopez is photographed in LA wearing a white maxi dress and suede bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sleeper Cancan Linen Maxi Dress in Milk $315 at Sleeper

Over her shoulder hung—not a $500k Birkin, but a nondescript suede crossbody with a trendy draw-string closure and dark chocolate shade. Further accessories included big sunglasses and even bigger hoops (both fashion trademarks of the pop star).

Though her logo-less bag isn't identifiable to the naked eye, there are plenty of look-alikes available to shop. Made popular by designers like Bottega Veneta and Loewe, the draw-string style has since trickled down and is now shoppable at nearly every major retailer. Good news for anyone looking to channel J.Lo's aesthetic.

