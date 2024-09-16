Jennifer Lopez Trades Her $29,000 Birkin Bag for a Simple Suede Crossbody and White Maxi Dress

She was notably Hermés-less.

Jennifer Lopez, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
When she's not on the red carpet serving mermaid dresses and side-boob, Jennifer Lopez's style is fairly low-key. She sticks to the "rich mom" aesthetic, which is mostly about minimalism with a few luxurious accessories. She wears a lot of white tees, wide-leg jeans, and breezy sun dresses—nothing crazy. Her accessories, however, are where Lopez makes her bank account known.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer is known for her expansive collection of designer handbags, which includes a denim Dior Saddle Bag, a custom monogrammed Valentino Garavani, a four-figure basket bag, and, most famously, her $29,000 gym Birkin.

Though she loves an investment piece, the star sometimes trades in her luxury buys for more under-the-radar styles. In May, for example, she wore a $83 bag from Charles & Keith, and yesterday, she went Birkin-less once more.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Lopez was photographed outside a friend's house dressed in a casual 'fit you'd expect for such an occasion. She wore a Free People-esque peasant dress with long, puff sleeves and a voluminous, floor-grazing skirt. Her simple maxi featured an open-back detail that added a bit of extra oomph to the summertime staple.

jlo wears a white maxi dress with a brown suede drawstring bag

Jennifer Lopez is photographed in LA wearing a white maxi dress and suede bag.

Cancan Linen Maxi Dress in Milk
Sleeper Cancan Linen Maxi Dress in Milk

Soft Drawstring Bag
St. Agni Soft Drawstring Bag

Over her shoulder hung—not a $500k Birkin, but a nondescript suede crossbody with a trendy draw-string closure and dark chocolate shade. Further accessories included big sunglasses and even bigger hoops (both fashion trademarks of the pop star).

Though her logo-less bag isn't identifiable to the naked eye, there are plenty of look-alikes available to shop. Made popular by designers like Bottega Veneta and Loewe, the draw-string style has since trickled down and is now shoppable at nearly every major retailer. Good news for anyone looking to channel J.Lo's aesthetic.

Shop Draw-String Bags Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

Bag June
ba&sh June Bag

Drawstring Crossbody Bag
Calvin Klein Drawstring Crossbody Bag

The Sarita Handbag
M.Gemi The Sarita Handbag

Oversized Cloud Clutch - Camel
Mansur Gavriel Oversized Cloud Clutch

Mia Mini Bag
Stuart Weitzman Mia Mini Bag

Jennifer Lopez
