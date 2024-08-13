What Does Julia Fox Carry in Her Glass Handbag? $100 Bills, Of Course
She likes her money right where she can see it.
Julia Fox is the only person doing anything interesting in fashion right now and I'll say that with my whole chest. The model treats fashion as performance art, wearing not looks, but costumes, meant to cause disruption and start conversations.
She's done this through every imaginable medium, transforming the mundane into something controversial. Some examples include: her wrist watch skirt, a resin leaf bra top, and neck ties turned into a top. When Julia Fox isn't wearing a random object as clothing, she accessorizes with them instead. She relies on the see-through handbags for some of her wildest looks, often stuffing them with condoms for maximum impact.
Her most recent outfit had a similar ethos. Though no contraceptives were visible, her glass bag was filled with an even more contentious substance: money. Giving new meaning to the words "investment piece," Fox used cold hard cash as an accessory, effectively elevating her simple white dress. (By the way, it's the same Gap shirtdress Anne Hathaway wore months ago.)
Even next to her cash-cessory, the minimalist maxi dress was easily the most surprising aspect of Fox's look. For a woman who loves going almost-nude on the red carpet, this was an unexpectedly tame choice. To combat its simplicity, she utilized a common wardrobe malfunction to give the button-down number a textured effect. Just by skipping every other button hole, Fox added interest and a much-needed dose of skin.
Ever the fashion anarchist, her daring choices didn't stop there. She merchandized the look with a massive "brat green" hat, opera gloves, and a pair of $985 Dsquared2 pumps.
Even in the most basic of basics, Julia Fox still manages to shock and awe.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
