Julia Fox is the only person doing anything interesting in fashion right now and I'll say that with my whole chest. The model treats fashion as performance art, wearing not looks, but costumes, meant to cause disruption and start conversations.

She's done this through every imaginable medium, transforming the mundane into something controversial. Some examples include: her wrist watch skirt, a resin leaf bra top, and neck ties turned into a top. When Julia Fox isn't wearing a random object as clothing, she accessorizes with them instead. She relies on the see-through handbags for some of her wildest looks, often stuffing them with condoms for maximum impact.

Her most recent outfit had a similar ethos. Though no contraceptives were visible, her glass bag was filled with an even more contentious substance: money. Giving new meaning to the words "investment piece," Fox used cold hard cash as an accessory, effectively elevating her simple white dress. (By the way, it's the same Gap shirtdress Anne Hathaway wore months ago.)

Julia Fox carried a glass bag filled with cash in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even next to her cash-cessory, the minimalist maxi dress was easily the most surprising aspect of Fox's look. For a woman who loves going almost-nude on the red carpet, this was an unexpectedly tame choice. To combat its simplicity, she utilized a common wardrobe malfunction to give the button-down number a textured effect. Just by skipping every other button hole, Fox added interest and a much-needed dose of skin.

Julia Fox styled her dress with intentionally unfastened buttons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox's styling is a stark contrast to Anne Hathaway's, who wore the same dress with a corset top and Bulgari jewelry earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever the fashion anarchist, her daring choices didn't stop there. She merchandized the look with a massive "brat green" hat, opera gloves, and a pair of $985 Dsquared2 pumps.

Even in the most basic of basics, Julia Fox still manages to shock and awe.