Kaia Gerber's Low-Rise Jeans and Eyelet Top Are Actually a Perfect Thanksgiving Outfit

Outfit inspiration, loading.

kaia gerber on a red carpet with loose waves and a sparkly cape
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

It's the last Wednesday in November, which means we're mere hours away from Serving Looks In Your Parents' Kitchen season. So if you don't already have a Thanksgiving outfit planned—one that's comfy and dressy, but also low-key—it's past time to start.

You might be tempted to go with the traditional peasant dress and tights, but allow me—or more accurately, Kaia Gerber—to make the case for another classic outfit combination. Last week, on Nov. 22, the model attended Jake Shane's "Therapuss" Live after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles looking chicly puritanical.

She skipped the usual celeb after-party look (which usually involves a skintight 'fit and some visible lingerie) and, instead, went for a casual-cool daytime look. Gerber wore a pair of medium-wash, low-rise jeans, which she then styled with a cropped white button-down shirt. With a Peter Pan collar and an intricate needlepoint trim, the blouse looked like something that came over on the Mayflower.

kaia gerber wears low-rise jeans and a white eyelet top under a black topcoat

Kaia Gerber wears low-rise jeans and a white eyelet top at the "Therapuss" Live after-party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She looked utterly academic, in a pair of oval eyeglasses with thick, black resin frames. And, on top, she wore a long black car coat—a posh outerwear trend that never disappoints. For a final touch, the star popped in a pair of razor-thin gold hoop earrings.

kaia gerber wears low-rise jeans and a white eyelet top under a black topcoat

She styled the look with chunky glasses and a pair of XL hoops.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is undoubtedly Gerber's most overtly Thanksgiving-coded look, but the model has a whole closet full of chill-girl 'fits that would fit right in at the family dinner table. Typically, that includes a navy sweater and low-rise jeans, with a pair of trendy sneakers. Really, you can't go wrong shopping in her closet.

Shop Eyelet Tops Inspired By Kaia Gerber

White Palms Richelieu Euroflax™ Premium Linen Shirt
Farm Rio White Palms Richelieu Euroflax™ Premium Linen Shirt

Pilcro Collared Pintuck Blouse
Pilcro Collared Pintuck Blouse

Ronda Cotton Top
Love Shack Fancy Ronda Cotton Top

Lace Button-Down Shirt
Old Navy Lace Button-Down Shirt

Annabelle Blouse
Free People Annabelle Blouse

White Sicily Shirt
Never Fully Dressed White Sicily Shirt

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸