Kaia Gerber's Low-Rise Jeans and Eyelet Top Are Actually a Perfect Thanksgiving Outfit
Outfit inspiration, loading.
It's the last Wednesday in November, which means we're mere hours away from Serving Looks In Your Parents' Kitchen season. So if you don't already have a Thanksgiving outfit planned—one that's comfy and dressy, but also low-key—it's past time to start.
You might be tempted to go with the traditional peasant dress and tights, but allow me—or more accurately, Kaia Gerber—to make the case for another classic outfit combination. Last week, on Nov. 22, the model attended Jake Shane's "Therapuss" Live after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles looking chicly puritanical.
She skipped the usual celeb after-party look (which usually involves a skintight 'fit and some visible lingerie) and, instead, went for a casual-cool daytime look. Gerber wore a pair of medium-wash, low-rise jeans, which she then styled with a cropped white button-down shirt. With a Peter Pan collar and an intricate needlepoint trim, the blouse looked like something that came over on the Mayflower.
She looked utterly academic, in a pair of oval eyeglasses with thick, black resin frames. And, on top, she wore a long black car coat—a posh outerwear trend that never disappoints. For a final touch, the star popped in a pair of razor-thin gold hoop earrings.
This is undoubtedly Gerber's most overtly Thanksgiving-coded look, but the model has a whole closet full of chill-girl 'fits that would fit right in at the family dinner table. Typically, that includes a navy sweater and low-rise jeans, with a pair of trendy sneakers. Really, you can't go wrong shopping in her closet.
