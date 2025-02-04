Kaia Gerber is moving on from her recent breakup with Austin Butler in record time. On Feb. 3, the model was captured smiling on a stroll in Los Angeles with a friend and a green juice in hand. Perhaps her sunny mood can be credited to her rumored new beau Lewis Pullman. Or maybe she was simply feeling really cozy and comfortable in her outfit that day.

For the outing, the 23-year-old slipped into her best athleisure. Her stretchy black leggings were most likely purchased from celebrity-favorite activewear brand Alo Yoga. In fact, she already owns several pairs in this high-waisted style. Her plunging black bralette, meanwhile, recalls similar to options from Skims.

Kaia Gerber wears black leggings with a black sports bra, white sneakers, a cream-colored knit shawl. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Skims Cotton Rib Halter Bralette | Soot | Xxs $26 at Skims

Around her shoulders, the Bottoms star wore an off-white knit shawl from Alo Yoga. The balletcore bolero coordinated nicely with her crisp Nike socks and dad-coded white Asics sneakers. Last month, the book club founder styled the same shoe with a gray sweatshirt and an emerald green scarf for a much-needed post-breakup spa day.

Alo Yoga Snuggle Up Sweater Shawl $148 at Alo Yoga

Of course, no outfit would be complete for Gerber without her black Thistles sunglasses and her signature Paloma Wool Philana tote. Here, she's wearing the grommet-studded shopping bag in distressed brown leather, but she also owns the roomy design in a crackled black leather colorway. She's been wearing the East-West carryall since October 2024 and bounces between the two shades depending on her outfit. Frankly, I haven't seen a woman so obsessed with a purse since Katie Holmes discovered Khaite's $2,400 Amelia tote bag.

Paloma Wool Philana Bag Waitlist

There's no easy way to navigate a breakup, particularly when you live in the public eye. But Kaia Gerber really does seem to have the healing process down pat.

