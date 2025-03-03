Kendall Jenner Goes Gothic in a Vintage Mugler Naked Dress at the 2025 Oscars After-Party
The archival gown features leathery lace, a leg slit, and a hint of Morticia Addams.
The standout trend on the 2025 Oscars red carpet was method dressing, with a plethora of actresses channeling the beloved characters they brought to life onscreen. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Old Hollywood was resurrected by today's stars, with Hailey Bieber wearing a vintage Saint Laurent gown from 1987. Fellow model and close friend Kendall Jenner opted for a naked dress from the Mugler archive for the glitzy occasion, bringing a little Hollywood gothic to the red carpet.
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jenner—who is styled by Dani Michelle—wore an archival Thierry Mugler gown, constructed from black leathery lace, giving a shimmery appearance underneath the lights. Jenner completed her outfit with matching, lacy pumps, while wearing her hair in a sleek, chin-length bob with a middle part.
The lacy, naked dress—taken from the designer's spring/summer 1992 RTW collection—gives the perfect hint of the iconic gothic character Morticia Addams. The juxtaposition of the gothic aesthetic with surprisingly delicate leathery lace gives the vintage gown a feminine, yet vampy, edge.
Reality star Jenner is used to making a splash on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's famed Oscars after-party. In 2024, she wore an extremely sheer, naked gown from Maison Margiela's 2024 Couture collection.
In 2023, Jenner opted for an archival dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2008 Haute Couture collection. The shimmery scalloped gown, consisting of black and gold layers, was giving rich-girl mermaid on the red carpet.
Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner, snuck into the 2025 Oscars alongside boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. A regular attendee this awards season, Kylie wore a custom Miu Miu gown, with a beaded, cut-out bra section and a sleek column skirt, for the ceremony, at which Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor. Then at the Oscars after-party, the youngest Jenner sister changed again—also into a naked dress.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
