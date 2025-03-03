The standout trend on the 2025 Oscars red carpet was method dressing, with a plethora of actresses channeling the beloved characters they brought to life onscreen. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Old Hollywood was resurrected by today's stars, with Hailey Bieber wearing a vintage Saint Laurent gown from 1987. Fellow model and close friend Kendall Jenner opted for a naked dress from the Mugler archive for the glitzy occasion, bringing a little Hollywood gothic to the red carpet.

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jenner—who is styled by Dani Michelle—wore an archival Thierry Mugler gown, constructed from black leathery lace, giving a shimmery appearance underneath the lights. Jenner completed her outfit with matching, lacy pumps, while wearing her hair in a sleek, chin-length bob with a middle part.

Kendall Jenner wearing a vintage Mugler lace gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner shows off the bell sleeves on her vintage Mugler gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lacy, naked dress—taken from the designer's spring/summer 1992 RTW collection—gives the perfect hint of the iconic gothic character Morticia Addams. The juxtaposition of the gothic aesthetic with surprisingly delicate leathery lace gives the vintage gown a feminine, yet vampy, edge.

Jenner's gown on the runway for Mugler's spring/summer 1992 RTW collection. (Image credit: Guy Marineau/Condé Nast via Getty Images)

Reality star Jenner is used to making a splash on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's famed Oscars after-party. In 2024, she wore an extremely sheer, naked gown from Maison Margiela's 2024 Couture collection.

Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Jenner opted for an archival dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2008 Haute Couture collection. The shimmery scalloped gown, consisting of black and gold layers, was giving rich-girl mermaid on the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner wearing Jean Paul Gaultier at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner , snuck into the 2025 Oscars alongside boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. A regular attendee this awards season, Kylie wore a custom Miu Miu gown, with a beaded, cut-out bra section and a sleek column skirt, for the ceremony, at which Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor. Then at the Oscars after-party, the youngest Jenner sister changed again—also into a naked dress.

