Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Pregnancy With a Scandi Girl-Favorite Outfit Formula and The Row's '90s Shoulder Bag
The model flashed a glimpse of her baby bump in a half-unbuttoned cardigan and low-rise jeans.
Karlie Kloss is back in her rich-mom maternity style era just in time for spring. Having announced her third pregnancy earlier this week with a tender family photoshoot on Instagram, the supermodel wasted no time in staging another Kodak moment to show off her baby bump in Paris.
On Mar. 18, the pregnant supermodel flashed a glimpse of her growing belly with a chic ensemble that celebrated her changing body instead of hiding it. The i-D magazine owner pulled a styling trick straight out of the Scandi girl playbook by leaving her long black jacket half-unbuttoned at her waist.
This easy yet impactful hack is deployed most often with sweaters like the semi-unbuttoned cardigan Bella Hadid once styled with beige pinstripe pants in New York City. Or, at Copenhagen Fashion Week, with a matching knit set. But the same logic feels equally suited to turning the Kloss's form-fitting collarless jacket—a wool-silk design with minimalist hook closures from Attersee—into a flared shirt-dress of sorts.
To showcase her bump even more proudly, Kloss layered her longline outerwear with a pair of low-rise jeans that mimicked the shape of her coat with a subtle kick flare at the ankle. She matched her jacket to a pair of pointy black leather pumps and The Row's structured Half Moon Bag—an ergonomic, semi-rigid shoulder style also beloved by Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski.
The 32-year-old finished her look with round black sunglasses, a naked manicure, a delicate gold chain necklace, and two rows of diamond huggie hoop earrings. There's nothing subtle about baring your midriff in public, whether you're expecting or not. But in the golden age of celebrity maternity style-maxxing, why shouldn't the naked dressing trend be fair game?
Shop Karlie Kloss's Pregnancy Reveal Look
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
