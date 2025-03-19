Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Pregnancy With a Scandi Girl-Favorite Outfit Formula and The Row's '90s Shoulder Bag

The model flashed a glimpse of her baby bump in a half-unbuttoned cardigan and low-rise jeans.

Karlie Kloss walking in paris while revealing her pregnancy in an attersee open cardigan
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Karlie Kloss is back in her rich-mom maternity style era just in time for spring. Having announced her third pregnancy earlier this week with a tender family photoshoot on Instagram, the supermodel wasted no time in staging another Kodak moment to show off her baby bump in Paris.

On Mar. 18, the pregnant supermodel flashed a glimpse of her growing belly with a chic ensemble that celebrated her changing body instead of hiding it. The i-D magazine owner pulled a styling trick straight out of the Scandi girl playbook by leaving her long black jacket half-unbuttoned at her waist.

This easy yet impactful hack is deployed most often with sweaters like the semi-unbuttoned cardigan Bella Hadid once styled with beige pinstripe pants in New York City. Or, at Copenhagen Fashion Week, with a matching knit set. But the same logic feels equally suited to turning the Kloss's form-fitting collarless jacket—a wool-silk design with minimalist hook closures from Attersee—into a flared shirt-dress of sorts.

A photo of Karlie Kloss styling a long black half-unbuttoned jacket with jeans and pointy pumps.

Karlie Kloss styles a long black half-unbuttoned jacket with jeans and pointy pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Attersee, The Nigel Jacket
Attersee
Attersee The Nigel Jacket

To showcase her bump even more proudly, Kloss layered her longline outerwear with a pair of low-rise jeans that mimicked the shape of her coat with a subtle kick flare at the ankle. She matched her jacket to a pair of pointy black leather pumps and The Row's structured Half Moon Bag—an ergonomic, semi-rigid shoulder style also beloved by Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Half Moon Bag in Leather
The Row
The Row Half Moon Bag in Leather

The 32-year-old finished her look with round black sunglasses, a naked manicure, a delicate gold chain necklace, and two rows of diamond huggie hoop earrings. There's nothing subtle about baring your midriff in public, whether you're expecting or not. But in the golden age of celebrity maternity style-maxxing, why shouldn't the naked dressing trend be fair game?

women at Copenhagen Fashion Week showing their pregnant stomachs with open sweaters

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, expecting show-goers often leave their cardigans and jackets open over their bumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Karlie Kloss's Pregnancy Reveal Look

Boudoir Dreams Maxi Cardi
Free People
Boudoir Dreams Maxi Cardi

Jovien Rosette Cardigan
Tularosa
Jovien Rosette Cardigan

Black / Xxs
Naadam
Baby Rib Cardigan Dress

