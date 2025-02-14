Let's talk diamonds for a minute, shall we? In the celebrity world, precious stones are so abundant, we've reached the point where wearing them is barely even worth noting. (Engagement ring the size of a blackberry? Yawn.) It's for this reason that stars have pivoted to even more elusive gems—and the more colorful the better.

Jennifer Lopez received a green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck in 2022—a follow-up to the pink one he bought her 20 years prior. Scarlett Johansson and Heidi Klum, meanwhile, both chose yellow diamonds as their forever accessory. Kate Hudson, too, is a fan of colored stones, having worn a 44-carat sapphire to this year's Golden Globes—and then promptly upstaged, a mere five weeks later.

On Feb. 13, Hudson walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix series Running Point. The actor quite literally dazzled, in a look that shimmered from head to toe. She sported a liquid gold Roberto Cavalli dress with a slew of spicy design details. The floor-length gown had low-low neckline, with strappy details, and a massive thigh slit, which was made all the more dramatic by a long train.

Kate Hudson wears a champagne-colored gown on the red carpet for her new film Running Point. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson merchandised the metallic look with gold platform pumps and several cocktail rings. She didn't even bother with earrings, because her statement necklace did the heavy lifting all on its own.

Around her neck hung a massive, pear-shaped diamond—but not just any old diamond. The star chose a bubblegum pink stone that truly popped. The sparkler was set on a tennis-style diamond chain (made of standard stones, this time), which underscored its vibrant hue. After her "heart of the ocean" moment, the extravagant piece set the bar even higher.

Her statement necklace stole the show, featuring a massive pink diamond. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a professional fashion writer, I report on six-figure jewels regularly—no big deal—but this beauty had me zooming-in for a better look.