Katie Holmes Wears a Comfy Jumpsuit and Easy Flats on an NYC Night Out
The actress never comprises comfort for style.
Katie Holmes's New York street style is the gift that keeps on giving. So far, the actress has been photographed running errands in Manhattan all week, mainly taking her favorite burgundy ballet flats for a spin (or two...or three) around the city.
After a week of sticking to her go-to outfit formula—and spending most of the year away from industry events— Holmes finally switched things up on Wednesday, August 22, while attending the afterparty for Blink Twice, a forthcoming film starring Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. There, she swapped out her big shirt and slouchy trousers for a different take on the divisive overalls trend and a fresh pair of her favorite fall 2024 shoe trend.
Holmes was captured en route to the late-night event wearing a red checkered one-piece. The short-sleeved ensemble was buttoned to create a V-shaped effect at the neckline and featured elastic stitching at the waist and long, ankle-length pants. The Dawson's Creek alum is all for co-signing quirky yet functional silhouettes.
Overalls are quickly rising to the top of the 2024 trend radar for its one-and-done finish. Holmes has previously enlisted the full-coverage style, even dating back to her Ulla Johnson number from 2019.
Back to Holmes's red jumpsuit, though, which she styled with a pair of glossy leather Miu Miu flats. The designer shoes had double straps adorned with silver eyelet detailing. She completed her look with her regular rotation of accessories from the past week, including burgundy Vada sunglasses and a tan Khaite maxi tote bag.
At this point, Katie Holmes is known for opting for easy-breezy styles in her off-duty fashion (the quicker it is to throw on, the better). She channeled her sartorial motto earlier in the afternoon. Before her striking overalls look, Holmes went about her day normally. She tackled her errands wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt paired with a bright red midi skirt.
She gave her beloved Yuni Buffa ballet flats a breather. Instead, she wore the same Miu Miu flats along with the exact Vada sunglasses and Khaite tote bag. Katie Holmes is many things, and an unapologetic outfit repeater is one of them.
Katie Holmes might have worn the red jumpsuit as a quick but sartorially effective party look, but it also makes for the perfect transitional wardrobe staple as fall is right around the corner. Ahead, shop similar jumpsuits inspired by the actress.
Shop Katie Holmes's Red Jumpsuit
