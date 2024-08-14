As New York City finally cools off in its final weeks of summer, Katie Holmes is getting an early start on fall dressing. Don't get twisted—she's still putting her classic "lazy girl chic" style on display in her errand runs around the city. But instead of shorts and breezy linen shirts, she's entering new territory with the help of mixed neutrals and one of J.Lo's favorite fall denim trends.

On Tuesday, August 13, Katie Holmes took a stroll through Manhattan after a stop by Juice Press for (what looks like) fresh produce. During her commute home, the actress mixed neutral layers with ease, starting with a cropped gray baby tee. Then, Holmes swapped out her usual summer button-ups for something cozier: She threw on a white pointelle cardigan with a couple of buttons fastened at the center.

Katie Holmes's pre-fall uniform consists of a baby tee, a buttoned-up cardigan, and wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Dawson's Creek alum juxtaposed the body-hugging fit of her light knits with a pair of baggy, blue wide-leg jeans—one of fall 2024's biggest denim trends. (If you look closely, her pair has cargo-inspired detailing, including big pockets and utility straps on the backside.) It's a denim silhouette she's tapped into all summer long and in different versions, pairing them with everything from butter yellow tees to Madewell tote bags.

Holmes put her sneakers and fisherman sandals down for a break and completed her outfit with a pair of sleek, black square-toed ballet flats, a large, chocolate brown tote slung on her shoulders, and, of course, a black reusable grocery bag in hand. When it came to accessories, she wore a stack of white and gold beaded charm necklaces and sported her go-to brown tortoise cat-eye sunglasses.

As always, she opted for the bare minimum on the beauty front. She went without makeup and instead of wet hair, she put her brown locks into a simple braid.

Out of all of the rising fall 2024 denim trends, wide-leg jeans seem to be getting the biggest celebrity co-sign (at least, so far). While stars like Meghan Markle have indulged in the skinny jean silhouette, there's something about all-things-oversized that gets the A-listers really going. (It's the comfortable and slouchy fit! The easy-to-pull-on wear! The effortlessly cool finish!)

Wide-leg jeans...slouchy sweats...they are one in the same when it comes to Katie Holmes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes isn't the only one to endorse the push for wide-leg jeans in the season ahead. After her month-long stint in the Hamptons, Jennifer Lopez returned to the city wearing nothing but wide-leg bottoms, cementing her rank right beside Holmes as Hollywood's biggest wide-leg jean enthusiast.

Katie Holmes's jeans don't stray far from what she wears on the regular, with sweats and linen pants being her most consistent styles. But similar to the It sneakers and tote bags, Holmes's denim can't be underestimated. Trust that easy, neutral layers on top and baggy bottoms will be spotted all over the sidewalks in a few weeks—and we'll all have Katie Holmes to thank.

