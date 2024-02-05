Katie Holmes Can't Help But Repeat This Understated Outfit Formula

Katie Holmes is the queen of the outfit formula. The actress knows what she likes and isn't afraid to wear it on repeat. This winter, she's gravitated toward plush, longline coats, denim, and loafers or sneakers. Today, Holmes put her formula to work again—with a few experimental tweaks.

Holmes was spotted on a casual afternoon stroll in New York City on February 5 wearing a subtle twist on her daily uniform. She chose a blue plaid jacket—a change from the camel coat she was in love with in January and the neutral plaid she revealed last week—with a few other pieces that she’s relied on over the last few months, like her Gucci horsebit loafers and Mansur Gavriel tote bag. She also swapped her usual black loafers for a white pair, a reminder that it's always a good idea to shop fundamental pieces in a few key colors for maximum wear.

There’s been no word on who designed Holmes' coat yet, but the layer featured a cropped, boxy silhouette and an oversized lapel. It's in sharp contrast to the softer, longer Frankie Shop coat she's worn previously.

Holmes styled her jacket over the top of a gray crewneck sweater and a pair of dark wash, wide-leg blue jeans cropped just above her ankle to reveal her fresh loafers and a pair of black socks. Holmes tied it all together with the same black Mansur Gavriel tote bag that she’s been obsessed with lately.

Katie Holmes has creating a "bustling downtown mom aesthetic" with sensible yet chic footwear and a range of casual coats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's too early to call this cropped jacket Holmes' new favorite coat, but it's definitely a source of transitional weather outfit inspiration. As spring weather inches closer, a lightweight style is an appropriate swap for a heavier, longer jacket.

This isn't to say that Holmes doesn't experiment with her wardrobe. She's branched out from her usual template at unexpected moments, such as when she wore a pair of red trousers with silver ballet flats back on January 30. The takeaway: Color is in her wheelhouse despite her love of all things neutral.

In any case, Holmes' personal style remains so alluring because it relies on elevated basics. Loafers are, after all, a foundational part of any winter footwear wardrobe. Cropped jackets also double as a reason to show off early spring outfits, making them a worthwhile investment as transitional weather approaches. And jeans? You can truly never have too many. The Holmes formula really works.

Keep scrolling to shop Katie Holmes' closet staples, including her exact Gucci loafers and similar versions of her cropped plaid coat.