Kendall Jenner Matches a Slick Brown Blazer to Her Fresh Dye Job

After Kendall Jenner posted a series of risqué photographs to debut her new cut and color, it's safe to say the reality television star has left her rich-girl blonde behind.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Jenner stopped by the FWRD & REVOLVE Holiday Shop at The Grove in Los Angeles, wearing a chocolate brown croco leather jacket from Tom Ford, paired with $1,850 Alexander McQueen tailored trousers and Liisa Pump heels from The Row.

Jenner's on-trend brown blazer perfectly matched her chin-length brunette bob, chopped and styled by Tamás Tüzes.

Jenner, the creative director of FWRD, reportedly "explored her curated FWRD edit," which is available for shoppers to experience in-person via the store.

"The FWRD & REVOLVE Holiday Shop is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that brings a handpicked collection of your favorite REVOLVE brands, a carefully curated selection from FWRD, and exclusive vintage and rare handbags from FWRD Renew," a press release states.

Jenner's new haircut and winter-ready color took the place of her honey blonde locks—which were certainly on-trend for fall.

Celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry was responsible for the dramatic look. “It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told Vogue . “She is really inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy right now.”

“We love a bright blonde, but now it’s time to go back to dark roots and buttery ends,” celebrity stylist Julius Michael previously told Marie Claire while discussing fall hair trends . “Baby light highlights all over, then toned down only at the roots to keep the hair looking natural and sun-kissed.”

Now, Jenner is leaning into the chocolate brown color trend for winter, much like her BFF, fellow model and new mom Hailey Bieber.

Recently, Beiber debuted her new Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint by posting in a chocolate brown DUCIE Faye Shearling maxi coat , paired with matching chocolate brown tights.

Jenner's matching blazer and bob is not the first time the model has purposefully worn outfits that match or compliment her hair.

When Jenner walked in the runway for Schiaparelli and Alaïa during this year's Paris Fashion Week, she wore looks that specifically complimented her blonde hair.

“Kendall knew her hair would be blonde and we wanted to style around it,” stylist Dani Michelle told Vogue in a recent interview. “Before any special fitting, she shares her vision, the references she feels, and what inspires her. Then I work on it every day ’til the day we fit, where we create moments with the looks that she connects with the most.”

Michelle went on to clarify that when blonde, Jenner was inspired by "classic, elegant tailoring [which] we achieved in her vintage Galliano skirt suit, timeless classics with her The Row suit and dresses, striking navy with her vintage Mugler skirt suit, and we wanted a beautiful tonal blonde in her archival McQueen."