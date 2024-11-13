Kendall Jenner has officially brought her rich-girl blonde era to an end. And I have to say, I'm sorry to see her honey blonde locks go. Dyed by colorist Jenna Perry with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy as Jenner's chosen inspiration, it was a look that served the model well on the fashion month circuit. Dramatic beauty transformations pair perfectly with extravagant runway looks.

Two months later, though, the 29-year-old revealed via topless photo shoot that she's found a new cut and color for fall: a chin-length brunette bob. Unlike the wavy blunt bob Rihanna has been rocking lately, Jenner's version appears to have some subtle point cutting to soften the ends and add texture. The result is a bob that tapers toward the jaw for a graduated, feathered effect.

Kendall Jenner retires her long blonde locks in favor of a brunette bob. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Chopped and styled with a sleek middle part by Tamás Tüzes, Jenner's new haircut is much shorter than the bobs she's had before in 2016, 2017, and 2018. But it's no surprise to see her jumping on the celebrity bob hair bandwagon. Last year, the style trended so hard it became a meme and inspired countless public figures to take the plunge. Now, Jenner is good company with fellow bob fanatics such as Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Lily Collins.

Kendall Jenner poses nude for photographer Mert Atlas to reveal her new cut and color on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Because photographer Mert Alas shot the photos in black and white, it was hard to tell exactly which shade Jenner and colorist Matt Rez decided to go with for her transitional winter look. I guessed it hewed closely to her natural shade of dark brown. Photos of Jenner soft-launching her haircut at Sushi Park with a Hailey Bieber-esque leather bomber jacket and baseball cap proved my theory.

One can certainly understand why she'd be eager to lose several inches and add some depth back after bleaching her previously shoulder-length hair from root to tip. Even with damage-repairing treatments and careful maintenance, it's no easy feat keeping processed bottle blonde hair healthy, especially when you're constantly having it professionally styled for shoots and events. It's possible that Jenner decided to cleverly disguise some light breakage with a cut and color that will allow her hair some time to recover.

Kendall Jenner flaunts her curves in new topless photos shot by photographer Mert Alas. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

In any case, I'm excited to see how Jenner styles her new look for holiday party season. Contrary to popular belief, bob haircuts are more versatile than you think. Even if updos are out of the question, she could absolutely go for a slicked-back wet look or add accessories such as ribbons, headbands, and barrettes.

