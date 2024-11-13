Kendall Jenner Goes Topless to Reveal Her New Bob Haircut and Color
The star revealed her new chop and dye job with—what else?—an Instagram photo shoot.
Kendall Jenner has officially brought her rich-girl blonde era to an end. And I have to say, I'm sorry to see her honey blonde locks go. Dyed by colorist Jenna Perry with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy as Jenner's chosen inspiration, it was a look that served the model well on the fashion month circuit. Dramatic beauty transformations pair perfectly with extravagant runway looks.
Two months later, though, the 29-year-old revealed via topless photo shoot that she's found a new cut and color for fall: a chin-length brunette bob. Unlike the wavy blunt bob Rihanna has been rocking lately, Jenner's version appears to have some subtle point cutting to soften the ends and add texture. The result is a bob that tapers toward the jaw for a graduated, feathered effect.
Chopped and styled with a sleek middle part by Tamás Tüzes, Jenner's new haircut is much shorter than the bobs she's had before in 2016, 2017, and 2018. But it's no surprise to see her jumping on the celebrity bob hair bandwagon. Last year, the style trended so hard it became a meme and inspired countless public figures to take the plunge. Now, Jenner is good company with fellow bob fanatics such as Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Lily Collins.
Because photographer Mert Alas shot the photos in black and white, it was hard to tell exactly which shade Jenner and colorist Matt Rez decided to go with for her transitional winter look. I guessed it hewed closely to her natural shade of dark brown. Photos of Jenner soft-launching her haircut at Sushi Park with a Hailey Bieber-esque leather bomber jacket and baseball cap proved my theory.
One can certainly understand why she'd be eager to lose several inches and add some depth back after bleaching her previously shoulder-length hair from root to tip. Even with damage-repairing treatments and careful maintenance, it's no easy feat keeping processed bottle blonde hair healthy, especially when you're constantly having it professionally styled for shoots and events. It's possible that Jenner decided to cleverly disguise some light breakage with a cut and color that will allow her hair some time to recover.
In any case, I'm excited to see how Jenner styles her new look for holiday party season. Contrary to popular belief, bob haircuts are more versatile than you think. Even if updos are out of the question, she could absolutely go for a slicked-back wet look or add accessories such as ribbons, headbands, and barrettes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Kendall Jenner Steals Hailey Bieber's Favorite Fall Outfit Formula
Close friends think—and dress—alike.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Best No-Makeup Makeup Looks, Modeled by Celebrities
For your beauty mood board.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Expected to Make a Major Public Appearance This December
Happy holidays!
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Cynthia Erivo Wears Two Dazzling Manicures at Once at the Mexico City 'Wicked' Premiere
The star doubled down on her nail art obsession.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Burberry Beauty's All-Time Classics Finally Relaunched at Nordstrom
Here's how to shop reviewer-vetted products first.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Courteney Cox’s Homecourt Holiday Candle Has 80 Hours of “Sexy” Burn
It burns for 80 hours and smells so cozy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Pamela Anderson on Launching Her First Sonsie Cleanser—and the Reality of Her No-Makeup Shift
The Sonsie founder is a beauty mogul in the making.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Birkin to a Pitch-Black Pedicure for Her First Post-Divorce Recording Studio Session
Lately she's been dressing for revenge.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Debuts a Rich Chocolate Brown Lob for a Romantic Night Out With Tom Holland
She supported her boyfriend's new venture while debuting a fresh dye job.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Showcases Her Surprise Lob Haircut With Chunky Gold Earrings and a Girl Boss Blazer
The 'Emilia Pérez' star got the season's trendiest chop amid her ongoing press tour.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dua Lipa Goes "Back to Her Roots," Literally, With Inky Black Hair
The singer marked a milestone performance with a fresh dye job.
By Halie LeSavage Published