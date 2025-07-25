For the Kardashian-Jenner family, capri pants have quickly evolved from a sleek shorts alternative into a full-blown calling card. Nearly every sister has pulled off the nostalgic trend this summer, most recently, Kendall Jenner on July 24. So far, she's worn the same black pair in Venice, Paris, and now, West Hollywood.

While en route to celebrity hotspot Sushi Park, Jenner was photographed in ivory satin trousers and a black sweater. After dinner was an entirely different story. The A-lister changed into all-black attire, including calf-length capris and a matching high-neck tank top. Unlike her usual ribbed Hanes tank, this one featured a subtle sheen, which instantly elevated her off-duty outfit. Seemingly pausing her flip-flops era, Jenner slipped on of-the-moment mules, also in black.

Kendall looked oh-so chic in her favorite capri pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The supermodel's only non-noir pick was a brown leather shoulder bag, courtesy of The Row. (Surprise, surprise.) She chose the $3,350 Top Handle Bag in the rich Cognac shade. It's the newest addition to her The Row-heavy closet, complete with the same accordion-esque silhouette as her beloved Cecily tote model.

Mirroring the Cecily, the Top Handle Bag includes two straps, except these are detachable and adjustable. She accessorized the sold-out bag with The Row's gray scarf, the same $350 piece she wore around her neck in St. Tropez earlier this month.

Her gray scarf summer-ified the autumnal brown bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this point, Jenner is clearly a capri connoisseur. During Paris Men's Fashion Week, she coupled the cropped leggings with a white wrap top from Jacquemus, plus The Row accessories. The aforementioned Cecily complemented her Vika Leather Sandals.

The next week, after attending Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez, Jenner built a comfortable travel outfit around her signature bottoms. Similar to her latest look, a neutral tank top, The Row sandals, and the popular Margaux Bag finished her latest capri moment.

After the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, she styled the same black capris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner's capri era isn't only inspiring fans, but her sisters, too. On July 23, Kourtney Kardashian gave the trend a go with a similar black pair. The Lemme founder layered a pinstripe button-down on top, one of Jenner's favorite basics. Perhaps she stole Balenciaga's Knife Leather Pumps from brand ambassador Kim's closet.

On July 23, Kourtney channeled Kendall in cropped capris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A trend only requires a single Kardashian-Jenner's endorsement to reach peak popularity. With the family's full support, capri pants are officially a fashion fixture.

