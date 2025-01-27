Kendall Jenner Trades Her Suede Birkin for a Peplum Naked Dress at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show
Happy Schiaparelli Couture day to all who celebrate!
In my household, Schiaparelli Couture day is considered an unofficial holiday. Each season, my partner and I wake up early, like Christmas morning, to review the show from beginning to end. Though the fashion house always has something new in store, there are several themes that can always be counted upon: cartoonish silhouettes, signature motifs (like gold keyholes and enamel eyes), impeccable bone work, and of course, their longtime muse Kendall Jenner.
For Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, the brand was in its truest form, tapping into all of the above detailing. Jenner paraded down the cream-colored runway in a sculpted corset-style gown. It featured a draped, powder blue silk skirt and an exaggerated peplum detail that gave her the look of dramatically enlarged hips. As always, the show featured several variations of the shape, but Jenner's nude iteration was certainly in the top percentile.
Though the supermodel's presence is all but guaranteed on the Schiaparelli runway, after hours, she'll most certainly reach for another beloved brand. Post-show, Jenner was outfitted in her favorite low-key luxury designer, wearing a $9,500 double-layered leather jacket jacket from The Row. Her pointed toe boots, meanwhile, were also from the brand, ringing in at a cool $2,100.
Beyond her plain white tee and trousers, the only other element of note was the suede handbag that hung from her arm. Jenner toted a suede Birkin Bag that matched her burnt orange jacket perfectly—it was a rare moment, given that Jenner isn't usually an Hermès girlie.
Buckle up, because with a star-studded start to fashion month, the looks will surely keep coming.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
