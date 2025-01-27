Kendall Jenner Trades Her Suede Birkin for a Peplum Naked Dress at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show

In my household, Schiaparelli Couture day is considered an unofficial holiday. Each season, my partner and I wake up early, like Christmas morning, to review the show from beginning to end. Though the fashion house always has something new in store, there are several themes that can always be counted upon: cartoonish silhouettes, signature motifs (like gold keyholes and enamel eyes), impeccable bone work, and of course, their longtime muse Kendall Jenner.

For Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, the brand was in its truest form, tapping into all of the above detailing. Jenner paraded down the cream-colored runway in a sculpted corset-style gown. It featured a draped, powder blue silk skirt and an exaggerated peplum detail that gave her the look of dramatically enlarged hips. As always, the show featured several variations of the shape, but Jenner's nude iteration was certainly in the top percentile.

Kendall Jenner wears a structured corset dress at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Couture show. (Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Though the supermodel's presence is all but guaranteed on the Schiaparelli runway, after hours, she'll most certainly reach for another beloved brand. Post-show, Jenner was outfitted in her favorite low-key luxury designer, wearing a $9,500 double-layered leather jacket jacket from The Row. Her pointed toe boots, meanwhile, were also from the brand, ringing in at a cool $2,100.

Outside the show, she wore a suede Birkin bag and leather blazer from The Row outside Schiaparelli's Pairs Couture Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyond her plain white tee and trousers, the only other element of note was the suede handbag that hung from her arm. Jenner toted a suede Birkin Bag that matched her burnt orange jacket perfectly—it was a rare moment, given that Jenner isn't usually an Hermès girlie.

Buckle up, because with a star-studded start to fashion month, the looks will surely keep coming.

