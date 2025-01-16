Keke Palmer Wears $10,650-Worth of Designer It Bags in 24 Hours From Alaïa, Chloé, and Dior
A big day for any fashion girlie.
Jan. 15 was a big day for Keke Palmer—purely in terms of outfit changes. The star stepped out in not one, not two, not three, but four impeccable looks in a mere 24 hours. And best believe, every single piece was designer.
The star hit the streets of New York City wearing every luxury label imaginable, from Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent to Dior—and that's just her first look. Throughout the rest of the day, the list only grew, with names like Schiaparelli, Alaïa, Chloé, and more joining the ranks.
Palmer made the full talk show circuit, starting off with an appearance on Good Morning America. The star wore a plush pink coat with a burnt sienna, archival Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for a bold color-block moment. She accessorized with YSL pumps and Dior's new take on Princess Diana's favorite bag, the $5,600 Lady D-Joy.
From there, she headed over to the Today Show wearing an entirely new look. This time, Palmer went for a spearmint green two-piece set comprised of wool pants and a fur-trimmed jacket. She tapered the bright 'fit with neutral accessories, including taupe Christian Louboutin pumps and a $2,350 Chloé bag emblazoned with the brand name.
Palmer switched vibes entirely before arriving at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later in the evening, trading up her prim tweed for sultry studded leather. Her evening look was nothing short of spicy, with the star donning a bondage-style bra top and embellished leather midi skirt.
The Master of Me author topped with a black jacket and added even more leather, from there. She chose black, knee-high boots and Alaïa's signature Le Teckel bag in forest green, for a lone pop of color.
Combined with her Chloé crossbody and Lady Bag, the $2,700 Le Teckel brings Palmer's handbag total up to a whopping $10,650. So it's no wonder the star took a break from pricey purses with her next look.
After the show, she was photographed leaving in full Schiaparelli. Palmer wore a structured black coat from the brand, styled with a buckled mini dress. In lieu of a bag, Palmer merchandised with gold statement jewelry topped with Schiaparelli's signature eye motif.
Watch this space—more looks are surely on the way.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
