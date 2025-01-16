Jan. 15 was a big day for Keke Palmer—purely in terms of outfit changes. The star stepped out in not one, not two, not three, but four impeccable looks in a mere 24 hours. And best believe, every single piece was designer.

The star hit the streets of New York City wearing every luxury label imaginable, from Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent to Dior—and that's just her first look. Throughout the rest of the day, the list only grew, with names like Schiaparelli, Alaïa, Chloé, and more joining the ranks.

Palmer made the full talk show circuit, starting off with an appearance on Good Morning America. The star wore a plush pink coat with a burnt sienna, archival Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for a bold color-block moment. She accessorized with YSL pumps and Dior's new take on Princess Diana's favorite bag, the $5,600 Lady D-Joy.

Keke Palmer wears a Stella McCartney coat and satin Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a Dior Lady D-Joy Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, she headed over to the Today Show wearing an entirely new look. This time, Palmer went for a spearmint green two-piece set comprised of wool pants and a fur-trimmed jacket. She tapered the bright 'fit with neutral accessories, including taupe Christian Louboutin pumps and a $2,350 Chloé bag emblazoned with the brand name.

She later changed into a green tweed look, styled with a Chloé crossbody. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chloé Iconic Crossbody Bag in Soft Leather $2,350 at Chloé

Palmer switched vibes entirely before arriving at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later in the evening, trading up her prim tweed for sultry studded leather. Her evening look was nothing short of spicy, with the star donning a bondage-style bra top and embellished leather midi skirt.

The Master of Me author topped with a black jacket and added even more leather, from there. She chose black, knee-high boots and Alaïa's signature Le Teckel bag in forest green, for a lone pop of color.

The following look was surprisingly sultry, with the star changing into a studded leather outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $2,700 at Net-a-Porter

Combined with her Chloé crossbody and Lady Bag, the $2,700 Le Teckel brings Palmer's handbag total up to a whopping $10,650. So it's no wonder the star took a break from pricey purses with her next look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the show, she was photographed leaving in full Schiaparelli. Palmer wore a structured black coat from the brand, styled with a buckled mini dress. In lieu of a bag, Palmer merchandised with gold statement jewelry topped with Schiaparelli's signature eye motif.

Her final look of the day was designed by Schiaparelli and featured the label's signature motifs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch this space—more looks are surely on the way.