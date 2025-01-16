Keke Palmer Wears $10,650-Worth of Designer It Bags in 24 Hours From Alaïa, Chloé, and Dior

A big day for any fashion girlie.

keke palmer wears all black in nyc while promoting her book
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Jan. 15 was a big day for Keke Palmer—purely in terms of outfit changes. The star stepped out in not one, not two, not three, but four impeccable looks in a mere 24 hours. And best believe, every single piece was designer.

The star hit the streets of New York City wearing every luxury label imaginable, from Stella McCartney and Saint Laurent to Dior—and that's just her first look. Throughout the rest of the day, the list only grew, with names like Schiaparelli, Alaïa, Chloé, and more joining the ranks.

Palmer made the full talk show circuit, starting off with an appearance on Good Morning America. The star wore a plush pink coat with a burnt sienna, archival Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for a bold color-block moment. She accessorized with YSL pumps and Dior's new take on Princess Diana's favorite bag, the $5,600 Lady D-Joy.

keke palmer wears the dior lady bag while promoting her book in NYC on Jan. 15

Keke Palmer wears a Stella McCartney coat and satin Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a Dior Lady D-Joy Bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Medium Lady D-Joy Bag
Dior Medium Lady D-Joy Bag

From there, she headed over to the Today Show wearing an entirely new look. This time, Palmer went for a spearmint green two-piece set comprised of wool pants and a fur-trimmed jacket. She tapered the bright 'fit with neutral accessories, including taupe Christian Louboutin pumps and a $2,350 Chloé bag emblazoned with the brand name.

keke palmer wears chloe bag while promoting her book in NYC on Jan. 15

She later changed into a green tweed look, styled with a Chloé crossbody.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chloé Iconic crossbody bag in soft leather
The Chloé Iconic Crossbody Bag in Soft Leather

Palmer switched vibes entirely before arriving at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later in the evening, trading up her prim tweed for sultry studded leather. Her evening look was nothing short of spicy, with the star donning a bondage-style bra top and embellished leather midi skirt.

The Master of Me author topped with a black jacket and added even more leather, from there. She chose black, knee-high boots and Alaïa's signature Le Teckel bag in forest green, for a lone pop of color.

keke palmer wears alaïa's Le Teckel bag while promoting her book in NYC on Jan. 15

The following look was surprisingly sultry, with the star changing into a studded leather outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Le Teckel Medium Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Combined with her Chloé crossbody and Lady Bag, the $2,700 Le Teckel brings Palmer's handbag total up to a whopping $10,650. So it's no wonder the star took a break from pricey purses with her next look.

After the show, she was photographed leaving in full Schiaparelli. Palmer wore a structured black coat from the brand, styled with a buckled mini dress. In lieu of a bag, Palmer merchandised with gold statement jewelry topped with Schiaparelli's signature eye motif.

keke palmer wears all black look while promoting her book in NYC on Jan. 15

Her final look of the day was designed by Schiaparelli and featured the label's signature motifs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch this space—more looks are surely on the way.









