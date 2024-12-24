The Kardashian/Jenner family is famous for many things—and their extravagant Christmas celebrations top that list. Their annual holiday parties include all the trappings of a billionaire Christmas: fake snow machines, custom designer gifts, and a whole lot of skin-tight velvet.

But being the designated low-key sister of the group, Kendall Jenner's holiday festivities are much more down-to-earth. In Architectural Digest's latest issue, the supermodel gave an all-access tour of her Spanish-style Los Angeles mansion. Similar to her fashion sense, Jenner's seasonal decor centers vintage treasures over overt displays of wealth.

“My whole life, I’ve loved vintage when it comes to clothing or furniture,” she told the magazine. “Anything that looks like it’s about to fall apart is usually what I gravitate to. Or anything that feels like it has history or character.”

In terms of decor, that means vintage ornaments, rustic garland, and subtle equestrian influences. When it comes to fashion, the Kardashians star applies these same principles, often reaching for Western-inspired 'fits that match her home's androgynous aesthetic.

“If I had a modern home, I might go a little bit more modern,” Jenner says. “I’m following the vibe and the character that my house has—and vintage is just what my house screams.”

Kendall Jenner shows off her vintage-inspired home—and holiday horse girl sweater. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

For her AD photoshoot, Jenner chose an outfit that embodied this same vibe. She was dressed in a simple blue button-down and a retro Fair Isle sweater. Leaning into her signature tomboy look, Jenner styled the pairing with black-washed, straight-leg jeans and a matching leather belt. It was a stark contrast to the curve-hugging leather dress Kim Kardashian wore to her SKIMS company holiday party last weekend.

Her intricate sweater is a holiday favorite among Hollywood's street style stars. Last weekend, Jennifer Lopez wore a Fair Isle cardigan with light-wash jeans for a more luxe take on Jenner's classic combo. The week before, Sydney Sweeney wore two different Fair Isle sweaters (one Gucci and one Celine) in a 24-hour period—both were styled with trousers à la Jenner.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a classic that simply never goes out of style—which means it makes a great Christmas present. Gift like a Jenner, with the similar styles you can shop, ahead.

Shop Fair Isle Sweaters Inspired By Kendall Jenner

Rebecca Minkoff Farah Fair Isle Sweater $228 at Rebecca Minkoff

Toccin Robin Fair Isle Cardigan $395 at Toccin

Tuckernuck La DoubleJ Military Grey Slope Sweater $590 at Tuckernuck

Storets X Cosonne Fair Isle Retro Sweater $68.90 at Storets