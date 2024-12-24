Kendall Jenner's Fair Isle Sweater and Black Jeans Are a Western Take on a Classic Christmas Outfit
America's favorite horse girl strikes again.
The Kardashian/Jenner family is famous for many things—and their extravagant Christmas celebrations top that list. Their annual holiday parties include all the trappings of a billionaire Christmas: fake snow machines, custom designer gifts, and a whole lot of skin-tight velvet.
But being the designated low-key sister of the group, Kendall Jenner's holiday festivities are much more down-to-earth. In Architectural Digest's latest issue, the supermodel gave an all-access tour of her Spanish-style Los Angeles mansion. Similar to her fashion sense, Jenner's seasonal decor centers vintage treasures over overt displays of wealth.
“My whole life, I’ve loved vintage when it comes to clothing or furniture,” she told the magazine. “Anything that looks like it’s about to fall apart is usually what I gravitate to. Or anything that feels like it has history or character.”
In terms of decor, that means vintage ornaments, rustic garland, and subtle equestrian influences. When it comes to fashion, the Kardashians star applies these same principles, often reaching for Western-inspired 'fits that match her home's androgynous aesthetic.
“If I had a modern home, I might go a little bit more modern,” Jenner says. “I’m following the vibe and the character that my house has—and vintage is just what my house screams.”
For her AD photoshoot, Jenner chose an outfit that embodied this same vibe. She was dressed in a simple blue button-down and a retro Fair Isle sweater. Leaning into her signature tomboy look, Jenner styled the pairing with black-washed, straight-leg jeans and a matching leather belt. It was a stark contrast to the curve-hugging leather dress Kim Kardashian wore to her SKIMS company holiday party last weekend.
Her intricate sweater is a holiday favorite among Hollywood's street style stars. Last weekend, Jennifer Lopez wore a Fair Isle cardigan with light-wash jeans for a more luxe take on Jenner's classic combo. The week before, Sydney Sweeney wore two different Fair Isle sweaters (one Gucci and one Celine) in a 24-hour period—both were styled with trousers à la Jenner.
It's a classic that simply never goes out of style—which means it makes a great Christmas present. Gift like a Jenner, with the similar styles you can shop, ahead.
Shop Fair Isle Sweaters Inspired By Kendall Jenner
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
