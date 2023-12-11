Celebrity style doesn’t always make sense. Instead, their ensembles catch our eye because of their interesting styling that Real People like us could never replicate in our day-to-day. For instance, Jennifer Lopez carries a rare Birkin to pilates class , Kim Kardashian uses a bedazzled stiletto clutch , and Rihanna wears diamonds with leggings . Are these outfits practical or sensical by any means? No, but they’ve got a celebrity cool factor that makes them awe-inspiring. RiRi constants this category (as mentioned, she has a penchant for pairing gemstones with her athleisure). Just yesterday, while out in Los Angeles, Rihanna styled her own Fenty x Puma creepers (a flex in itself) with vintage Jean Galliano for Christian Dior pearls, a sheer Khaite top, and a supersized teddy bear coat. Only Rihanna could wear lingerie, jeans, sneakers, and pearls and make the confounding combination feel coherent.

With her hair in a high top-knot, the singer displayed a jaw-dropping set of pearls, courtesy of Jean Galliano for Christin Dior’s 2007 Couture show. The piece features a pearl choker throughout the neck with one longer string of pearls hanging at the decolletage. She styled the archival necklace with additional longer pearl necklaces. In true Rihanna fashion, the necklace channeled the grandeur of the collection it hails from, which is only fit for a style icon of Rihanna’s status.

forBesides the impressive vintage pull, the way she styled the necklace is the most interesting part. She wore a black balconette-style teddy negligee from Khaite and layered it under her black maxi coat that, on the top half, could be described as a blazer, but on the bottom, a teddy bear coat. She wore true-blue baggy jeans and topped the look off with none other than her just-dropped Fenty x Puma creepers in black and white. She wore all of this to the Roc Nation office, which leads us to wonder: Is new music on the way?!? Or is this a casual office meeting look for RiRi? Regardless, we’re into it.

Anything Rihanna wears feels authentic to her because she's always taken risks in style. Her 2014 red carpet Swarovski naked dress look, red custom Loewe jumpsuit for the Super Bowl, and Big Bird-esque Met Gala gowns are all just par for the course when it comes to her ability always to wow us with something interesting.

Although we can't get our hands on vintage Dior peals, we added a pearl necklace under $100 that you can style to your next outing. Take a page from Rihanna's book tap into the sheer trend and pair a see-through top with your baggiest jeans (the ones below from AGOLDE are amazing if you don't yet own a pair.) Add a maxi coat and top the look off with chunky Rihanna sneakers, and you've got a Rihanna-approved 'fit.