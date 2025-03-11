Kendall Jenner Elevates a Carelessly Cool Sweater Vest With The Row's Luxe Leather Accessories
The model brought out all her quiet luxury essentials for a recent shopping trip.
For Kendall Jenner, even a furniture shopping 'fit requires the best minimalist accessories from The Row.
On Mar. 10, the model was photographed browsing for art and vases at Gallery Half in West Hollywood. In case you didn't know, Jenner has a secret passion for interior design and her first-ever, ground-up home build is nearing completion per recent Instagram stories. Naturally, that means it's time for the 818 Tequila mogul to start decorating the space in earnest.
For her jaunt to the mid-century antiques showroom, the 29-year-old wore a light gray crewneck sweater vest that appeared to be covered in pilling. That said, I think the nubby texture and raw edges could be an intentional design choice—an affectation of cool carelessness, if you will. Underneath her distressed knit top, the model chose to layer an equally frayed white T-shirt with that same purposefully worn-in look to it.
The rest of her ensemble similarly straddled the line between luxurious and laid-back, just like her recent combination of a custom Cartier watch and Adidas sneakers. Her loose trousers and black leather ballet flat instantly reminded me of the La Ligne pull-on pants and Repetto flats Kaia Gerber wears constantly. Jenner generally gravitates toward The Row's loafers more than any other style, so this was an unusual shoe sighting for her. Then again, she seems willing to try just about anything The Row releases. So I'm guessing that's probably where she got the inspiration for the switch-up.
On her arm, Jenner carried the largest tote bag The Row currently offers: a gusseted black leather shopper called the Marlo. Will this structured carryall end up replacing the supermodel's slouchier Nuance tote bag, or the possibly-discontinued Margaux bag? Both options come from the Olsen twin-led label, but only one can be her favorite.
Prada has been romanticizing the tension between expensive clothes and messy bedhead hair on the runway for years. And here, Jenner is tapping into that same high-low approach with her sleek bob haircut, stylishly battered clothing, and stealth-wealth accessories. Who knew sweater pilling could look so chic?
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Rihanna Reveals She Gave Birth in the Most Glamorous Way
I mean, what did you expect??
By Lia Beck Published
-
Out With the Old, in With the New—23 Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Finds for Spring
From spring cleaning to spring buying.
By Anneliese Henderson Published
-
Gigi Hadid Shops Miu Miu's Runway Right Before Walking It
The model stacked $9,895-worth of products into her wardrobe.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Tyla's Chanel Twist on the Skirt Suit Trend Completely Changes Her Personal Style Narrative
The singer abandoned her skintight dresses for a ladylike skirt suit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Goes Boho-Chic in a Peplum Denim Jacket, Suede Boots, and a Statement Hobo Bag
The actor doused herself in trendy pieces for a night out during Paris Fashion Week.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Resurrects the Hollywood-Favorite Oversize Sunglasses Trend
Runways in Milan and Paris also want it to come back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ana de Armas Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week in a Sheer Lace Dress and a Big Diamond Ring
The actor joined the fun at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and sparkly accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Models a Starlit Twist on the Velvet Flats Trend at Paris Fashion Week
With starlit shoes to match.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya, Noted Louis Vuitton Ambassador, Misses Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Front Row
The star has her reasons for missing Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Serves Tenniscore in Adidas Sneakers and a $55,000 Custom Cartier Watch
The model scored a sartorial deuce with her courtside outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Vans x Valentino Collaboration Transcends 2025 Sneaker Trends
Valentino wants us to go back to the roots of skater style.
By Halie LeSavage Published