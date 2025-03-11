For Kendall Jenner, even a furniture shopping 'fit requires the best minimalist accessories from The Row.

On Mar. 10, the model was photographed browsing for art and vases at Gallery Half in West Hollywood. In case you didn't know, Jenner has a secret passion for interior design and her first-ever, ground-up home build is nearing completion per recent Instagram stories. Naturally, that means it's time for the 818 Tequila mogul to start decorating the space in earnest.

For her jaunt to the mid-century antiques showroom, the 29-year-old wore a light gray crewneck sweater vest that appeared to be covered in pilling. That said, I think the nubby texture and raw edges could be an intentional design choice—an affectation of cool carelessness, if you will. Underneath her distressed knit top, the model chose to layer an equally frayed white T-shirt with that same purposefully worn-in look to it.

Kendall Jenner styles a gray sweater vest with a white T-shirt, black pants, and black ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of her ensemble similarly straddled the line between luxurious and laid-back, just like her recent combination of a custom Cartier watch and Adidas sneakers. Her loose trousers and black leather ballet flat instantly reminded me of the La Ligne pull-on pants and Repetto flats Kaia Gerber wears constantly. Jenner generally gravitates toward The Row's loafers more than any other style, so this was an unusual shoe sighting for her. Then again, she seems willing to try just about anything The Row releases. So I'm guessing that's probably where she got the inspiration for the switch-up.

The Row Awar Grosgrain-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flats $1,200 at Net-a-Porter

On her arm, Jenner carried the largest tote bag The Row currently offers: a gusseted black leather shopper called the Marlo. Will this structured carryall end up replacing the supermodel's slouchier Nuance tote bag, or the possibly-discontinued Margaux bag? Both options come from the Olsen twin-led label, but only one can be her favorite.

The Row Marlo Large Leather Tote Bag $4,300 at MyTheresa

Prada has been romanticizing the tension between expensive clothes and messy bedhead hair on the runway for years. And here, Jenner is tapping into that same high-low approach with her sleek bob haircut, stylishly battered clothing, and stealth-wealth accessories. Who knew sweater pilling could look so chic?

