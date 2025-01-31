Kaia Gerber didn't have to dig very far into her closet to find the perfect potential date-night outfit. On Jan. 29, the newly single star—who announced her split from actor Austin Butler at the end of last year—was spotted out with actor Lewis Pullman, who also happens to be actor Bill Pullman's son.

In what very well could be their celebrity couple style soft launch—or just a casual outing—the model accompanied Pullman to his 32nd birthday dinner wearing all her winter closet staples at once. It was the perfect ensemble for eating tacos with the Lessons in Chemistry star and his family at Salazar.

As her comfy base layer, the 23-year-old layered a black crewneck cardigan—possibly another J.Crew sweater—underneath a dark wash jean jacket. She matched her denim outerwear to a breezy pair of trousers that strongly resembled the navy pants she wore with a Reformation leather jacket earlier this week. To give the minimalist look a more personal touch, Gerber accessorized with her signature black Repetto ballet flats and the black Paloma Wool tote bag she's been carrying for months.

Kaia Gerber wears a dark wash jean jacket, black pants, black Repetto ballet flats, and an emerald green scarf to celebrate Lewis Pullman's birthday. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

She also threw on big silver hoop earrings, the same emerald green scarf she wore to her breakup spa day earlier this month, and her book club's navy blue namesake baseball cap for good measure. Pullman, meanwhile, color-coordinated with Gerber in a navy Carhartt jacket worn atop a white T-shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a trucker hat.

Let Kaia Gerber's cozy meet-the-parents look serve as a reminder that dressing as a pair doesn't have to be so strategic, no matter the actual relationship status. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper actually seem to prefer being in their sweats together no matter the context.

