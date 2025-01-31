Kaia Gerber Pairs a Classic Americana Jean Jacket With French Girl Ballet Flats

She repurposed her cozy closet staples to celebrate Lewis Pullman's birthday with his family.

Kaia Gerber leaving an event with a friend
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Kaia Gerber didn't have to dig very far into her closet to find the perfect potential date-night outfit. On Jan. 29, the newly single star—who announced her split from actor Austin Butler at the end of last year—was spotted out with actor Lewis Pullman, who also happens to be actor Bill Pullman's son.

In what very well could be their celebrity couple style soft launch—or just a casual outing—the model accompanied Pullman to his 32nd birthday dinner wearing all her winter closet staples at once. It was the perfect ensemble for eating tacos with the Lessons in Chemistry star and his family at Salazar.

As her comfy base layer, the 23-year-old layered a black crewneck cardigan—possibly another J.Crew sweater—underneath a dark wash jean jacket. She matched her denim outerwear to a breezy pair of trousers that strongly resembled the navy pants she wore with a Reformation leather jacket earlier this week. To give the minimalist look a more personal touch, Gerber accessorized with her signature black Repetto ballet flats and the black Paloma Wool tote bag she's been carrying for months.

A photo of Kaia Gerber wearing a dark wash jean jacket, black pants, black Repetto ballet flats, and an emerald green scarf to celebrate Lewis Pullman's birthday.

Kaia Gerber wears a dark wash jean jacket, black pants, black Repetto ballet flats, and an emerald green scarf to celebrate Lewis Pullman's birthday.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater

Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats
Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats

Paloma Wool Philana Bag
Paloma Wool Philana Bag

She also threw on big silver hoop earrings, the same emerald green scarf she wore to her breakup spa day earlier this month, and her book club's navy blue namesake baseball cap for good measure. Pullman, meanwhile, color-coordinated with Gerber in a navy Carhartt jacket worn atop a white T-shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a trucker hat.

Ben Scarf
La Ligne Ben Scarf

Library Science Namesake Hat
Library Science Namesake Hat

Let Kaia Gerber's cozy meet-the-parents look serve as a reminder that dressing as a pair doesn't have to be so strategic, no matter the actual relationship status. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper actually seem to prefer being in their sweats together no matter the context.

Shop Staple Pieces Inspired by Kaia Gerber

Boxy Denim Jacket
Frame Boxy Denim Jacket

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant in Midnight

