Kaia Gerber Pairs a Classic Americana Jean Jacket With French Girl Ballet Flats
She repurposed her cozy closet staples to celebrate Lewis Pullman's birthday with his family.
Kaia Gerber didn't have to dig very far into her closet to find the perfect potential date-night outfit. On Jan. 29, the newly single star—who announced her split from actor Austin Butler at the end of last year—was spotted out with actor Lewis Pullman, who also happens to be actor Bill Pullman's son.
In what very well could be their celebrity couple style soft launch—or just a casual outing—the model accompanied Pullman to his 32nd birthday dinner wearing all her winter closet staples at once. It was the perfect ensemble for eating tacos with the Lessons in Chemistry star and his family at Salazar.
As her comfy base layer, the 23-year-old layered a black crewneck cardigan—possibly another J.Crew sweater—underneath a dark wash jean jacket. She matched her denim outerwear to a breezy pair of trousers that strongly resembled the navy pants she wore with a Reformation leather jacket earlier this week. To give the minimalist look a more personal touch, Gerber accessorized with her signature black Repetto ballet flats and the black Paloma Wool tote bag she's been carrying for months.
She also threw on big silver hoop earrings, the same emerald green scarf she wore to her breakup spa day earlier this month, and her book club's navy blue namesake baseball cap for good measure. Pullman, meanwhile, color-coordinated with Gerber in a navy Carhartt jacket worn atop a white T-shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a trucker hat.
Let Kaia Gerber's cozy meet-the-parents look serve as a reminder that dressing as a pair doesn't have to be so strategic, no matter the actual relationship status. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper actually seem to prefer being in their sweats together no matter the context.
Shop Staple Pieces Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
