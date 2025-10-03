Kendall and Kylie Jenner Serve "Office Siren" Two Ways for the Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week After-Party
Redefining the concept of late-night looks, one at a time.
Typically, after-party looks are sultry and revealing: the let-your-hair-down moment which follows the stuffy, buttoned-up event. But when the event itself—in this case, Schiaparelli's Spring 2026 runway show—requires you to show your nipples and thong to the general public, you tend to go a bit more conservative for the post-event soiree.
It's exactly this scenario that led Kendall Jenner to the most unexpected after-party look on the evening of October 2. Like most Paris Fashion Week seasons, the supermodel walked in Schiaparelli's runway show—albeit, more scantily dressed than usual.
Jenner wore one of the nakedest looks of Daniel Roseberry's entire collection, outfitted in a totally see-through gown. The creation was accented only with strategically-placed faux fur spots and a sash of the same plush fabric. A mesh G-string added a bit more coverage, but for the most part, Jenner went totally bare in support of the fashion house.
Afterward, Jenner swung in the opposite direction. Post-show, she changed into a corpcore look from the archives of John Galliano, which hailed from the designer's Spring/Summer 1995 runway. The set was comprised of a puff-sleeve, peplum blouse coated in a posh houndstooth print and a knee-length pencil skirt in classic black. Furthering the office-appropriate aesthetic, Jenner accessorized with suede pumps and a simple leather clutch.
Her sister Kylie Jenner was on a similar sartorial track. The mogul arrived to the runway show wearing a glitzy metallic gown, with a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps. The number was covered in champagne-colored beads, fringe, and ruffles for a dazzling display of maximalism.
After debuting this piece, Jenner went the more subdued route, like her sister. For the after-party, she changed into her version of a capsule wardrobe: a trench coat, leather tote bag, and a little black dress. She finished the simplistic 'fit with a pair of burgundy-colored mule sandals, for a lone pop of color.
Together, this pair is redefining the concept of after-party looks, one at a time.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.