I can’t believe I’m saying this, but this will be my seventh time attending Paris Fashion Week. However, I will be the first to say that packing has never in my life been my strong suit. About a week before departure, I stare at my empty suitcase, stumped, looking back and forth between my closet and wardrobe, trying not to panic.

As a minimalist, I try to keep packing organized and efficient, without overdoing it on shoes or coats. Today, we're going to dive into how exactly I've almost gotten my Paris packing list down to a science. Hopefully, it'll provide some inspiration when it comes to packing for an autumn trip to any city.

First, I reflect on how I would put an outfit together while traveling, and it always starts with one or two essential items: a jacket (since we’re leaning towards October) and a pair of shoes. I don’t know why, but footwear always gears me toward the direction I want my look to take. It provides me with a focal point—are we dressing up, dressing down, leaning more femme or more masculine? From there, I can pair it to trousers, a blouse, or a dress.

I went with three pairs of flats and three pairs of heels. Six pairs might feel like a lot, but they help me plan my looks for eight days in Paris. Three are super comfortable (all the flats), which will look great with jeans, black trousers, or any sort of oversized pant situation. I like to have a black heel, then a neutral pair, and then a more funky, fun one (like these from Manolo Blahnik), perfect to throw on for an event or when I need to feel a bit more dressed up.

Next: coats. Now, Paris won’t be too cold, according to the forecast, but I have been dying to have more of a "fashion moment" with these picks. If you see me sweating along the Seine with a baguette in hand, but just let me be.

If your destination will be a bit chilly, I always think it's wise to have a functional raincoat or trench coat as a secondary coat—cue this Camilla and Marc number.

I have been wanting another Camilla and Marc fashion moment, this time in a fabulous black ponyhair. I think I will get a lot of wear out of it because, yes, it has a rich texture, but it can be paired with jeans and a tee if I’m running out for breakfast in the morning with my hair a mess, à la the Olsen twins. Or, I wear it more formally, as pictured below, with a long dress and those Jude heels.

Now that we have my core pieces down, let's move on to the nitty-gritty: pants and tops. Mainly, I stick with essential pieces—a great pair of jeans, black trousers, turtlenecks, tees, and then any fun tops. I know I will be gravitating toward a lot of the same pieces, so I really try to keep it minimal here. I don’t mind re-wearing, especially when there are so many ways to mix up accessories (which we'll discuss next).

Note the essential button-down shirts, Levi’s jeans, and black blazers. These are always my foundation for a great look. Some pieces, like the fun tops, don’t need much styling, so they knock out an outfit or two. I don’t have to worry, because I know I have these in my back pocket, in case I need a subtle yet chic look.

Next are accessories. Belts, bags, jewelry, and hats are my favorite way to add that extra bit of soul to an outfit. Otherwise, everything would be very plain and minimalistic (I'm not complaining); however, as it's Paris Fashion Week, I want to have fun!

I will for sure need an airport bag, and I always bring my trusty Toteme for this. It fits a lot and still looks chic, so if I'm running around doing a photoshoot in Paris, I can also use it as my on-the-go pick to hold a bunch of clothes and accessories.

I’m a huge clutch girl, so I pack a couple for evening looks, as well as my favorite Alaia bag to add a touch of spice to an effortless look. I also always bring my The Row ascot bag—it’s great for evening or if I need something subtle during the day. I always pack my bags with me in my carry-on suitcase to keep them safe.

Hats, jewelry, and sunglasses next! I bring a lot of options because this is the way I really add spice. Once again, these are always in my carry-on bag. I think it’s nice to put the smaller accessories in a carry-on, while my big luggage always has the core items. It's how I keep organized and focused.

With all of this mentioned, here are some styled-out looks featuring some of these forever favorites. I hope you enjoyed, and until next time—a girl needs to pack a steamer.