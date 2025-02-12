If New York Fashion Week's Fall 2025 collections could be summarized in a single sentence, it would be this: The power suit is back. Blazers and neck ties and trousers and shoulder pads were omnipresent on runways, showing at what feels like every single show—Calvin Klein, Jane Wade, and Brandon Maxwell, to name a few.

Even brands that are notoriously anti-workwear, like Sandy Liang, presented their own versions of the professional staples (in Laing's case, candy-colored fleece jackets over button-downs and matching ties). Naturally, Thom Browne—one of the industry's most iconic suit makers—showed a fair amount in his own NYFW show.

Models wore embellished designs nipped at the waist, boxy styles made of contrasting plaid, and tweed jackets with exaggerated, hunched shoulders. Though he primarily highlighted oversize shapes on his runway, Browne's well-dressed attendees took a more saucy approach. The front row saw micro hemlines, snatch waists, and fitted silhouettes—the office sirens to his corpcore, if you will.

Thom Browne showed outrageously oversized workwear in his Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among them, Kerry Washington was a stand-out star, wearing a finely-tailored black skirt suit with delicate pin stripes. Leaning into the accent color, the Scandal actor added plenty of white-bright additions, including: a pocket square, dress shirt, handbag (more on that later), and high-heeled saddle shoes. Her lone contrasting hue was a prim neck tie in the exact same chocolate brown hue as her waist-length braids.

Kerry Washington wore a fitted skirt suit for the occasion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor matched her neck tie to her long braids. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bags on the runway were either oversize or animal-shaped, but Washington's handbag of choice was simple and streamlined as they come. She toted a sleek white leather bag,with an extra-large top handle (perfect for throwing over the strong shoulder of a Thom Browne blazer).

Though her bag's exact color isn't shoppable at the moment, baby blue, slate gray, and cherry red iterations can be purchased for a cool $3,600 online.

Thom Browne Pebble Grain Mrs. Thom Triangle Bag $3,600 at Thom Browne

As for her office siren suit? You can answer its call with any pinstripe blazer and silk tie.