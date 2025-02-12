Kerry Washington Leads the Thom Browne "Office Sirens" With a Pinstripe Suit and $3,600 Bag
She was the It girl of the A-list show.
If New York Fashion Week's Fall 2025 collections could be summarized in a single sentence, it would be this: The power suit is back. Blazers and neck ties and trousers and shoulder pads were omnipresent on runways, showing at what feels like every single show—Calvin Klein, Jane Wade, and Brandon Maxwell, to name a few.
Even brands that are notoriously anti-workwear, like Sandy Liang, presented their own versions of the professional staples (in Laing's case, candy-colored fleece jackets over button-downs and matching ties). Naturally, Thom Browne—one of the industry's most iconic suit makers—showed a fair amount in his own NYFW show.
Models wore embellished designs nipped at the waist, boxy styles made of contrasting plaid, and tweed jackets with exaggerated, hunched shoulders. Though he primarily highlighted oversize shapes on his runway, Browne's well-dressed attendees took a more saucy approach. The front row saw micro hemlines, snatch waists, and fitted silhouettes—the office sirens to his corpcore, if you will.
Among them, Kerry Washington was a stand-out star, wearing a finely-tailored black skirt suit with delicate pin stripes. Leaning into the accent color, the Scandal actor added plenty of white-bright additions, including: a pocket square, dress shirt, handbag (more on that later), and high-heeled saddle shoes. Her lone contrasting hue was a prim neck tie in the exact same chocolate brown hue as her waist-length braids.
The bags on the runway were either oversize or animal-shaped, but Washington's handbag of choice was simple and streamlined as they come. She toted a sleek white leather bag,with an extra-large top handle (perfect for throwing over the strong shoulder of a Thom Browne blazer).
Though her bag's exact color isn't shoppable at the moment, baby blue, slate gray, and cherry red iterations can be purchased for a cool $3,600 online.
As for her office siren suit? You can answer its call with any pinstripe blazer and silk tie.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
