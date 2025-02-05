Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish Wear Matching "Office Siren" Suits, But Couldn't Look More Different

One look, two ways.

Cynthia Erivo, Finneas O&#039;Connell, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande back stage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Aesthetics-wise, it doesn't get more different than Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. The latter is an rigid tomboy (save for the occasional Met Gala slay), who loves oversized streetwear and baggy suiting. The former, meanwhile, is as feminine as they come, wearing girlish gowns in pastel hues, inspired by her Wicked character, Glinda the Good Witch.

It's for that reason fans were shocked when the two appeared on stage together, wearing basically the same outfit. On Feb. 4, the pop stars sat down for a Q&A about Grande's film Wicked, which is set to release its second installment at the end of 2025. Grande went uncharacteristically professional, abandoning her fairy princess persona for a boxy suit that easily could have been plucked from Eilish's famously androgynous closet.

The "Eternal Sunshine" singer wore a charcoal gray Saint Laurent blazer with exaggerated shoulder pads and matching wide-legged trousers. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell helped her layer the corpcore staples over a white button-down and maroon neck tie, for a take on the office siren aesthetic.

ariana grande billie eilish wicked suits

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande wear coordinating suit looks for a Wicked panel.

(Image credit: X/@21metgala)

Eilish, on the other hand, was dressed in her typical fashion—that is, in baggy clothing from the boy's department. She put her own spin on the classic look, wearing a striped dress shirt and vintage maroon neck tie under a loose-fitting varsity jacket.

The star then added a bit of her signature casual flare, via light-wash jeans that puddled around her ankles. Though she too was wearing a suit, Eilish's rumpled outfit was the antithesis of Grande's crisp co-ords.

ariana grande billie eilish wicked suits

They both wore maroon neck ties and baggy professional separates.

(Image credit: X/@21metgala)

Their footwear, meanwhile, was also in opposition. Grande went for black pointed-toe pumps, while Eilish finished her look with polished loafers. Both shoe choices—and their outfits, overall—spoke directly to each of the women's personal style. Bottom line? They're birds of a feather, even if they're not identical.

Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

