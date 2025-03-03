Kylie Jenner Turns the 2025 Oscars After-Party Into Date Night in a Lacy Corset Dress
Her evening with Timothée Chalamet didn't stop at the awards ceremony.
The official 2025 Oscars red carpet was never going to be part of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's March 2 date night agenda. The pair prefers to debut their hers-and-his outfit coordinating inside whichever event they're attending—and the cameras often find them, anyway.
Couples' style history repeated for the pair at the 2025 Oscars after-party, hosted by Vanity Fair. As Chalamet walked the step-and-repeat in a black tux with an undone white shirt, Jenner snuck into the bash to debut a spicy lace corset dress by Ashi Studio.
Styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, Jenner's Spring 2025 gown paid homage to the trends honored in all the best Oscars after-party looks: a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging fit, and a nearly-naked fabrication. In Jenner's case, the Ashi Studio dress created the illusion of showing skin through a black lace pattern with a nude underlay. A dress this dramatically revealing speaks volumes on its own—so Jenner didn't have to accessorize with much beyond her loose curls and Chalamet by her side.
Jenner was hardly the only one choosing sheer lacy fabrics for the 2025 Oscars after-party—or the ceremony proper. Lily-Rose Depp attended her first Oscars in a Chanel naked dress, while Kendall Jenner tapped vintage Mugler for her equally scintillating after-party look.
Kylie Jenner's Oscars after-party cameo was her second not-so-sneaky meet-up with Chalamet for Oscars night. The actor walked the red carpet holding hands not with Jenner, but with his mom—a fakeout for their rendezvous during the ceremony. She tracked down her favorite Best Actor nominee inside the official ceremony, contrasting his butter yellow Givenchy suit with a custom Miu Miu dress. Like her after-party look, the first gown played up lingerie-inspired detailing with a beaded black bra top affixed to a sweeping black skirt—also dotted with tiny beads.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's public date nights are one of the awards season trends fashion lovers will miss most. Starting with the Golden Globes and extending all the way to A Complete Unknown's Berlin premiere, Jenner has quietly sat by Chalamet's side in everything from vintage Versace dresses to backless sequin black gowns. Here's hoping Chalamet's next project is just as highly nominated so the couple can show off more of their matching style. Or even walk the red carpet together for real.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
