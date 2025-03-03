The official 2025 Oscars red carpet was never going to be part of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's March 2 date night agenda. The pair prefers to debut their hers-and-his outfit coordinating inside whichever event they're attending—and the cameras often find them, anyway.

Couples' style history repeated for the pair at the 2025 Oscars after-party, hosted by Vanity Fair. As Chalamet walked the step-and-repeat in a black tux with an undone white shirt, Jenner snuck into the bash to debut a spicy lace corset dress by Ashi Studio.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet posed together inside the 2025 Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, Jenner's Spring 2025 gown paid homage to the trends honored in all the best Oscars after-party looks: a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging fit, and a nearly-naked fabrication. In Jenner's case, the Ashi Studio dress created the illusion of showing skin through a black lace pattern with a nude underlay. A dress this dramatically revealing speaks volumes on its own—so Jenner didn't have to accessorize with much beyond her loose curls and Chalamet by her side.

Jenner was hardly the only one choosing sheer lacy fabrics for the 2025 Oscars after-party—or the ceremony proper. Lily-Rose Depp attended her first Oscars in a Chanel naked dress, while Kendall Jenner tapped vintage Mugler for her equally scintillating after-party look.

Jenner changed into an Ashi Studios gown, while Chalamet swapped out his (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner's Oscars after-party cameo was her second not-so-sneaky meet-up with Chalamet for Oscars night. The actor walked the red carpet holding hands not with Jenner, but with his mom—a fakeout for their rendezvous during the ceremony. She tracked down her favorite Best Actor nominee inside the official ceremony, contrasting his butter yellow Givenchy suit with a custom Miu Miu dress. Like her after-party look, the first gown played up lingerie-inspired detailing with a beaded black bra top affixed to a sweeping black skirt—also dotted with tiny beads.

Kylie Jenner sat next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars ceremony in a custom Miu Miu dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's public date nights are one of the awards season trends fashion lovers will miss most. Starting with the Golden Globes and extending all the way to A Complete Unknown's Berlin premiere, Jenner has quietly sat by Chalamet's side in everything from vintage Versace dresses to backless sequin black gowns. Here's hoping Chalamet's next project is just as highly nominated so the couple can show off more of their matching style. Or even walk the red carpet together for real.