Lady Gaga's Dramatic Celine Cape Dress and Sky-High Pumps Are a Nod to Her Wild Fashion Past
Mother Monster is back.
When Lady Gaga, patron saint of freaks and queens, stepped onto the red carpet on Sept. 30, all I could think was: Mother Monster is officially back. The pop star never actually went anywhere, but her famously outrageous fashion sense has been notably absent in recent years.
In 2022, Lady Gaga pivoted aesthetics entirely, favoring high-glamour over theatrics. And though her Marilyn Monroe era was undeniably fabulous, I missed the over-the-top Gaga—the one who wore a meat dress on the red carpet and hatched from an egg on stage.
Last week, the "Shallow" singer began the official press tour for Joker: Folie a Deux and I'm thrilled to report that Mother Monster was in her truest form. On the first day, she revealed transparent eyebrows and a campy new hair color inspired by her character, Harley Quinn.
Days later, Gaga made yet another appearance for the film's Los Angeles premiere. Her fiery red hair and ugly-pretty brows were both in attendance, but this time, her 'do was parted to the side. She wore a black column dress by Celine with a tiered satin cape detail that added an appropriate level of histrionics.
Further combining elegance with eccentrics, the actor wore a glimmering statement necklace covered in hot pink jewels and diamond-encrusted vines. Her black enamel earrings added to the effect, all thanks to the styling duo Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.
The most important accessory of all was Lady Gaga's choice of towering footwear. She wore the platform, pleaser-inspired pumps she made famous—this time, in high-shine patent leather. In totality, the look was a flawless hybrid of elegance and drama.
Now, I'm not saying celebrities (or anyone for that matter) aren't allowed to change their style. But the blonde hair/mermaid dress aesthetic just didn't feel authentically Gaga.
Her new look, however, brings together the flamboyant style she's famous for and the vintage glamour she loves. It feels like a natural next step in her fashion evolution and a new era of Lady Gaga.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
