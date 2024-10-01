When Lady Gaga, patron saint of freaks and queens, stepped onto the red carpet on Sept. 30, all I could think was: Mother Monster is officially back. The pop star never actually went anywhere, but her famously outrageous fashion sense has been notably absent in recent years.

In 2022, Lady Gaga pivoted aesthetics entirely, favoring high-glamour over theatrics. And though her Marilyn Monroe era was undeniably fabulous, I missed the over-the-top Gaga—the one who wore a meat dress on the red carpet and hatched from an egg on stage.

Last week, the "Shallow" singer began the official press tour for Joker: Folie a Deux and I'm thrilled to report that Mother Monster was in her truest form. On the first day, she revealed transparent eyebrows and a campy new hair color inspired by her character, Harley Quinn.

Days later, Gaga made yet another appearance for the film's Los Angeles premiere. Her fiery red hair and ugly-pretty brows were both in attendance, but this time, her 'do was parted to the side. She wore a black column dress by Celine with a tiered satin cape detail that added an appropriate level of histrionics.

Lady Gaga attends the LA premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux in a voluminous little black dress.. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Further combining elegance with eccentrics, the actor wore a glimmering statement necklace covered in hot pink jewels and diamond-encrusted vines. Her black enamel earrings added to the effect, all thanks to the styling duo Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.

Her gemstone statement necklace added a touch of opulence to the simple gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most important accessory of all was Lady Gaga's choice of towering footwear. She wore the platform, pleaser-inspired pumps she made famous—this time, in high-shine patent leather. In totality, the look was a flawless hybrid of elegance and drama.

The singer wore her signature sky-high pumps to give the look a 'Gaga' touch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, I'm not saying celebrities (or anyone for that matter) aren't allowed to change their style. But the blonde hair/mermaid dress aesthetic just didn't feel authentically Gaga.

Her new look, however, brings together the flamboyant style she's famous for and the vintage glamour she loves. It feels like a natural next step in her fashion evolution and a new era of Lady Gaga.