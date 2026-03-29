A $6,100 Chanel Bag Transforms Margot Robbie's "Controversial" Color Combo Rewear
The actress elevated her affordable dress with a celeb-beloved handbag.
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Earlier this month, Margot Robbie swapped an Oscars gown for a budget-friendly outfit featuring a "controversial" color combination. On March 28, the Barbie star rewore the very same outfit, this time elevating the affordable look with the much-coveted Chanel 25 Mini Bag.
On Saturday, Robbie was photographed arriving at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California. For the occasion, the Wuthering Heights actress rewore her With Jéan Luca Dress, which retails for just $238, and her Khaite Clive Black Leather Boots. She carried her Petar Petrov oversize bomber jacket, and also wore a pair of sunglasses.
Unlike the first time she wore the outfit, Robbie accessorized the look with a Chanel 25 Mini Handbag in Dark Burgundy, taken from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The bag retails for $6,100 and is constructed from shiny crumpled calfskin and silver-tone metal.Article continues below
Robbie stars in Chanel's latest campaign for the 25 Handbag. For the Michel Gondry-directed video, Robbie recreated Kylie Minogue's "Come Into My World" music video, with a lot of help from the enviable Chanel 25 bag. With her latest outfit, the actress and producer confirmed her love of the celeb-favorite purse.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.