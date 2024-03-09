18 Vacation-Ready Finds From Matches' Closing Down Sale to Shop While You Still Can

There's been a cloud hanging over the fashion set since news broke that the British luxury retailer Matches is officially shutting down . Since its launch in 2007, Matches has regularly been a go-to for us editors and shopping fans alike to shop for our favorite designers, so it's safe to say we're seriously bummed about this news. There is a silver lining here, though, and it's that the site is having a massive sale. I don't know about you, but the timing of this sale is particularly ideal because it comes just in time to secure all of my vacation wardrobe needs.

You can now score an extra 20 percent off on over 5,000 finds in Matches' outlet section. While Marie Claire editors have already shared their favorite finds from the sale , I paid particular attention to the site's beachwear section. Blame it on the several trips I have planned this spring, but I've got vacation-wear on my mind. I'm on the hunt for the best new bikinis, pieces that align with the biggest swim trends , a few pairs of strappy sandals , and some cute b athing suit coverups . And once you see my curated selection of picks, I'm sure your mind will be on a much sunnier time (and style), too.

Ahead, you'll find 18 vacation-ready pieces to shop from Matches while you still can. This list includes a dreamy Matteau sundress, wear-everyday sandals from Toteme and The Row, stylish sarongs, and so much more. I'd recommend adding these finds to your cart ASAP, though, because there's no telling how long they will be in stock.

Three Graces London Indiana Sweetheart-Neckline Crepe Dress (Was $518) $155 at Matches Take a moment to imagine how amazing your vacation tan would look in this dress. If that's not enough to convince you to add this mega-watt bright dress to your cart, then maybe it's easy, ultra-comfy silhouette will.

Hunza G Gigi Striped Crinkled Bikini (Was $115) $115 at Matches You can't go on vacation without the perfect bikini. This Hunza G set makes a strong contender for your suitcase. Your legs will look miles long thanks to the high-cut on these bikini bottoms, while the top has an easy pull-on fit. The navy and white stripe pattern is perfectly nautical and neutral, meaning you can really have fun with how you style it.

Dodo Bar Or Hara One-Shoulder Tasselled Crocheted Dress (Was $930) $279 at Matches As someone who typically wears baggy T-shirts as beach cover-ups, I'm eyeing this crochet dress as a major upgrade. It would look perfect with all of my black and white swimsuits, and I'm willing to bet you could pull this off for a lunch out with a one-piece underneath.

The Row Kris Crossover Leather Sandals (Were $890) $623 at Matches You know it's a good sale when The Row is included. The quiet luxury brand hardly ever gets discounted, so this is a find I'm really tempted to snag. Made from fine Italian leather, you're going to want to wear these minimalist sandals day in and day out on your vacay.

Muuñ Leather-Trim Straw Clutch Bag (Was $308) $184 at Matches On vacation, I'm sure your go-to black leather handbag won't fit the vibe. Instead, I recommend swapping it out for something more beachy like this little straw basket bag. It's just the right size for all of your necessities, plus the neutral shade will go with everything you packed.

Anaak Maya Crinkled-Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers (Were $350) $105 at Matches When I'm personally on vacation, I don't want to think too much on styling, so I tend to stick separates like this for easy mixing and matching. I could wear these breezy pants with tanks, T-shirts, and even bikini tops and still look put together. The matching top would also fit right in with my vacation wardrobe.

Pucci Cutout Cotton-Blend Midi Dress (Was $1,216) $364 at Matches There's bound to be at least one fancier dinner when you're away on vacation. For the special occasion, I recommend packing this Pucci dress. It's sexy, but not overtly so with the strappy open back (which is ideal for warm summer nights, by the way). The white shade also makes this dress all the more sophisticated.

Emporio Sirenuse Azzurra Ikat-Stripe Cotton Dress (Was $1,100) $330 at Matches How adorable is this maxi dress? This rainbow-striped dress is exactly what I hope to wear on vacation: colorful, comfortable, and easy to style. It's made from breathable cotton and features an open back, too, so you stay cool. It even has pockets!

Isabel Marant Alfafi Canvas Espadrille Wedge Sandals (Were $495) $297 at Matches To save room in your suitcase, my number one travel tip is to pack neutral shoes that can work with any look. These are those shoes. Whether you're heading to a dinner reservation or checking out the sights, these espadrille wedges can be dressed up or down in a flash.

Dodo Bar Or Corin Crocheted Midi Dress (Was $410) $82 at Matches At just $82, this bathing suit cover-up immediately made its way into my cart. This pink open-knit dress looks incredible with the white bathing suit underneath. So much so, that I'm mentally planning a similar look to post on my Instagram feed.

Matteau Drawstring-Waist Organic-Cotton Shorts (Were $233) $104 at Matches Matteau doesn't just make pretty sundresses. No, the brand makes all kinds of vacation staples like these pull-on shorts. Made from organic cotton and featuring a drawstring waist, you can count on these to keep you comfortable and cool.

Matteau Square-Neckline Gathered Organic-Cotton Mini Dress (Was $397) $158 at Matches Once the weather gets warmer, I always find myself lusting after Matteau's breezy sundresses. With this pretty number now under $200, I'm finally getting my hands on one. There's something about this chocolate brown shade that screams "rich" to me, while the ruched bust is simply to die for.

Casa Raki Dora Gathered-Bust Organic-Cupro Mini Dress (Was $250) $87 at Matches Can you ever really have too many sundresses? I don't think so, especially for vacation. Pair this number with strappy sandals and your go-to beach bag and you're good to go for whatever is on your agenda. This shade feels particularly of the moment, too, with the red color trend still at its peak.

Casa Raki Rosa Puff-Sleeve Organic-Cotton Blouse (Was $151) $45 at Matches As I said before, separates are the way to go when it comes to vacation dressing. This breezy cotton blouse can be worn with just about everything you pack from denim shorts and slip skirts to linen pants and sarongs.

Casa Raki Emilia Geometric-Jacquard Organic-Cotton Shorts (Were $142) $63 at Matches In case you want to make it a matching moment, make sure you grab these shorts, too. They're comfy and cool and just as versatile as the matching top, I promise. Wear them to the beach, to lunch, on a shopping spree, out exploring, I could go on.

Toteme The City Leather Sandals (Were $500) $150 at Matches Toteme doesn't typically come cheap, so when you find the brand on sale, you don't let it pass you up. These sleek sandals have a minimalist design, plus a cushioned footbed so you can wear them all summer long with ease. I know I will be.

Emporio Sirenuse Federica Wildlife-Print Cotton Halterneck Dress (Was $461) $161 at Matches I could easily see Jennifer Lopez in this dress while on vacation in the Bahamas. It has a simple flowy silhouette, but boy, is it stunning. I would love to see it styled with minimalist sandals (like the ones above) and big chunky gold jewelry.